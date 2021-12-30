Learn how to block notifications in Google Chrome on your PC





You’ll see notifications from your web browser when you’re watching your favorite shows on your PC or doing important work. This is the most annoying thing. Notifications can sometimes be useful, but in most cases notifications are just annoying that may or may not be relevant to you. Google Chrome notifications are intended to help users, but they can be distracting and frustrating. However, you are not obliged to use the default settings.Here’s how to turn off notifications:

Steps to block notifications in Chrome

On Windows 10, Windows 7, and Mac computers, adjusting or removing Chrome notifications is basically the same.

Click the three dots in the upper right corner of Chrome to open it[設定]Choose. If you’re using a Mac, you can use keyboard shortcut commands to go directly to the settings.

On the left side[プライバシーとセキュリティ],[サイト設定]Select in the order of[アクセス許可]From the drop-down menu[通知]Choose

Find the site under “Allow sending and redirecting pop-ups”. Click Details, then click Block on the right side of the site.

If the site is not on the list[ブロック]Next to[追加]Click. After entering the URL of the website,[追加]Click.Use patterns [*.]Use example.com to catch all pop-ups for your entire site.

If you want to be able to see notifications on some websites, when you view desktop notifications on your website[質問]Just turn on. The site now only displays notifications if you give permission. To see a list of sites that have been granted notification rights[例外の管理]Go to.

If Chrome allows notifications for websites that it identifies as malicious or misleading, Chrome may stop those notifications and ask the site for permission before delivering push notifications. You can enable notifications by changing the settings.

If you still get the pop-up, try using the Chrome Cleanup Tool (Windows only). The following describes different ways to detect and remove malware from your computer. Keep the following in mind when using a Chromebook at work or school: The pop-up blocker can be set by the network administrator. In this case, it cannot be changed.

