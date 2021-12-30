Realme GT gets Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 update in India





Realme GT smartphones have received a stable update of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 in India. The latest update to Realme GT brought a new version of Android and was being tested on the company’s beta channel prior to a stable release. The Realme UI 3.0 update provides a redesigned interface with new icons, animations, and always-on (AOD) improvements. Realme GT users will also receive all the security and privacy improvements for Android 12 as part of the latest update.

In an announcement at the company’s official forum, Realme said a stable update to C.05 for Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 is being rolled out to Realme GT users in India. The version number of this update is RMX2202_11_C.05 and the size is 194MB. This update brings the company’s Quantum Animation Engine 3.0, which optimizes redesigned home screen layouts, new icons, and over 300 animations.

Users who have updated to Realme UI 3.0 on Realme GT smartphones will be able to take advantage of the optimized automatic screen brightness algorithm. The company says it now has the ability to customize the camera’s interface, allowing users to zoom in and out more smoothly while recording video. According to the company, gamers also need to make sure that the average CPU load is lower, battery usage is lower, and frame rates are more stable.

Realme has also optimized multitasking as part of the Realme UI 2.0 update. After the update, users will be able to drag and drop files and photos into the new floating window. Performance improvements include quick launch, a feature that preloads frequently opened apps for faster launch. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, airplane mode, and NFC also need to be turned on and off faster after updating to Realme UI 3.0.

In addition to the new additions to the Realme UI 3.0 interface, users updating to the latest version will also have access to Android 12-specific features such as clipboard access alerts, as well as privacy indicators that indicate apps using the microphone and camera. Similarly, users can use Nearby Share to share their Wi-Fi password, install the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update on their Realme GT smartphones, and then access the app to the exact location (or common location). Can be allowed.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital to talk about 5G Push, Make in India, Realme GT Series, Book Slim, and how stores can improve their position. .. Orbital is available wherever you can get Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and podcasts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/realme-gt-ui-3-0-update-android-12-bug-fixes-improvements-interface-design-gaming-optimisation-rmx2202-2679414 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos