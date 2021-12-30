Co Living Sector News: Technology and innovation could make Co Living Sector prosper in 2022





Pandemics have negatively impacted the growth of businesses in different domains around the world. One such industry that has been heavily influenced by Covid-19 is the rental housing sector. However, with business continuity and operation, people are now adapting to lifestyles that meet the demands of the situation. India accepts one of the youngest populations in the world, with about 30% of the population aged 15-34 years. Most of this population lives in urban areas. Given age and other demographics, this age group has limited spending capacity. In other words, you’re relying on rental housing rather than buying.

Once out of the cocoon and into the post-pandemic world, professionals are now returning to their normal work life, even under compromised circumstances. The new standard encourages a hybrid work culture that allows you to work remotely for several days a week and report to the office for others. According to a recent CBRE survey of the future of offices, 58% of employers encourage employees to work in the office, but allow them to work from home when needed. It is estimated that about 25% of India’s total workforce will work in a hybrid fashion in the long run. This means that there is a need to relocate for work: a better living space!

Experts are now looking for convenient housing options under one roof with all the modern equipment, good food and uncompromising safety to spend more time in the home. India’s communal living and real estate business combines human understanding and cutting-edge technology to meet these requirements through communal living.

Pandemics Encouraging New Lifestyles Pandemics have spurred new digital nomadic lifestyles with the growing demand for remote work. Companies are now offering employees hybrid work options with sufficient independence to choose convenient work options. The biggest change in people’s lifestyles is the huge business opportunities they can capture. As the acceptance of telecommuting has increased, nomadic lifestyles, leisure and work travel have become new norms.

Community life is the perfect choice for such people. With all the basic equipment, you can focus on increasing your productivity rather than engaging in day-to-day tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and traveling for other resources and services. For example, most communal living spaces have common areas such as cafeterias, gyms, yoga rooms, meeting rooms, and indoor gaming arenas.

Health and hygiene have become a priority for anyone looking for accommodation. All resources and equipment are under one roof, reducing the need for travel. This reduces the risk of exposure and saves a lot of time and effort. The introduction of technology, organized hospitality and communal living space have succeeded in providing a comfortable living experience without compromising safety and security. Increasing awareness and demand for symbiosis will prove a game changer in the foreseeable future.

Technological Advances in Housing The suffering of the virus has also led to the powerful growth and development of technology taking place around the world. Machine learning drives the growth of this sector by using a variety of artificial intelligence applications to teach technology and experience the effects and essence of core symbiosis. With features such as temperature-sensitive access doors, biometric lockers, and mobile applications for issuing tickets in question, communal living service providers make communal living a preferred option for those looking for accommodation. The use of touchless technology is increasing. If that isn’t intriguing enough, industry leaders are now considering implementing data analytics to think about what they can offer to get the best possible experience for them. I am. Combine and analyze feedback and behavioral patterns collected from mobile apps to make changes to services and operations. This means increased customer loyalty and increased demand in the long run.

Mixed Life to Overcome Pandemic Stress To overcome the pandemic blues in the coming years, people are now choosing community life options where all generations can live and share a common space. This helps overcome the stresses and disparities that Covid-19 has brought to everyone’s lives. Everyone, from the elderly to students, can choose a communal living space where they can live together and experience each other’s lifestyles. This also facilitates sharing of experience, knowledge, and resources, ultimately leading to a comfortable and productive experience.

Eco-friendly living Green technology and sustainability are becoming more popular in the areas of communal living and housing. The rise of solutions related to well-being and health is the most important requirement in the world today. Significantly improved space reuse and diversion will be witnessed in the coming years. In addition, we use sustainable solutions to further create quality and comfortable communal living, along with useful ideas for environmentally friendly and affordable living.

Innovation-driven housing facilities Another notable trend and perspective for the future is innovation-driven living spaces. Demand for rental condominiums is declining, in contrast to demand for furnished homes. People living in the communal living space have access to facilities such as a swimming pool, gym, barbecue space, library, study and game room. These spaces are carefully designed to serve all modern needs and provide great investment opportunities for your business as well. Tenants are free to occupy for months, so a short lock-in period adds an advantage. This allows tenants to explore opportunities in different cities and regions that are suitable for their work.

The growing popularity of symbiosis is just the beginning. Therefore, with the introduction of many new strategies and services in the real estate industry, the demand for symbiosis will skyrocket. Increased demand leads to intensified competition. This sudden competitiveness enhances services along with facilities that provide an enjoyable consumer experience. In India, the symbiotic sector is introducing a new perspective, and the real estate and housing industries are expected to respond to new trends and highly competitive markets.

(The writer is the co-founder of COVIE)

