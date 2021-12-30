The more we rely on machines, the more humans we need.





Destination: “Fundamentally human” technology.

The late writer and futurist John Naisbitt called it high-tech / high-five. In short, the success of technology depends on how deeply it shapes the human experience. Of course, I’ve seen the Naisbitts law enforced on Facebook, Instagram, etc., but this law also applies to enterprise technology efforts. As more technology-driven and data-driven organizations grow, their success depends on stakeholders.

The world’s most technologically saturated organizations stumble in the absence of innovators and entrepreneurs who direct technology to improve the lives of their customers or the workplaces of their employees. For example, there are now plenty of cheap video technologies that can make high quality movies. But to make a movie a magical experience that will change the world, you need an inspirational person, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, or Ron Howard. Similarly, creating a great company that improves the world requires inspiring people. They master technology and seize business opportunities before them.

The rise of high-tech / high-touch companies is explored by Accenture’s Paul Daugherty and H. James Wilson in the next book, Radially Human: How New Technology is Transforming Business and Shaping Our Future.

Daugherty and Wilson point out three indicators of how business and technology are converging, and activists in building potentially highly productive and rewarding relationships with executives and managers. Encourage them to play a role.

All companies are technology companies. Today, ubiquitous intelligent technology not only restructures processes, but also opens new sources of value, supports new business and operating models, addresses some of the most difficult business and social challenges, and technologies and strategies. Is moving the leader to consider it inseparable. state. Exponential growth from process to product, algorithm to architecture, strategy to sustainability is a new reality for all organizations, no matter what business they are doing.

Technology has proven to be the power of rapid innovation. The Covid crisis awakened the views of sleeping giants Doherty and Wilson. Companies everywhere have pivoted incredibly quickly, demonstrating adaptability, innovation, and agility that many mistakenly thought they had already achieved. The major changes that were predicted to happen in the next few years occurred in the months. Industry convergence, localized supply chains, and massive virtualization. So many companies know that they can change faster than they or everyone believes they can.

Technology success stories are human success stories. Successful business technology solutions are the state of Doherty and Wilson, who not only push the boundaries, but also have a distinctly human character. As people’s skills, experience, and in some cases humanity evolves in harmony with new technologies, technology and its designs need to be further adapted. And as they adapt, individual and collective abilities and perspectives evolve further. They fundamentally call this convergence and adaptation human technology. Examples include technologies such as natural language processing, computer vision, speech recognition, and machine learning. It makes human interaction with these technologies easier and more efficient, “leading to natural conversations, simple touches, and rich personalization.”

