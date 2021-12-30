Nine trends are common in Israel and around the world next year





Israel’s innovations and emerging technologies are the reason for the leading technology companies that provide important resources in Israel, such as Oracle’s new cloud regions and start-up programs in Jerusalem. It’s also a big reason why Israel always comes to mind when I make annual forecasts.

Next year, there are some things that will be common not only in Israel but around the world.

Jason Williamson is a VP of Oracle for Startups and Oracle for Research. Photo: Oracle for Startups

Local and multi-cloud will accelerate. The importance of local cloud regions and the adoption of multi-cloud are two major trends that are happening. Local cloud regions make it easy to innovate quickly and securely within country- and region-specific regulations. Oracle is the first global cloud provider to open a cloud region in Israel and plans a second region in Israel to meet growing needs. According to a new IDC survey, 86% of startups are considering using cloud providers other than the primary vendor, and 68% are leveraging a multi-cloud strategy. Start-ups and enterprises alike are increasingly adopting a multi-cloud approach to meet customer demands and remain flexible, using the best cloud for a variety of workloads.

Generation Z is taken seriously. Gen Z is a digital native and unlike any entrepreneur I’ve ever seen. In particular, we use technology as a tool of social benefit and prioritize making a difference over making dollars. I think this generation will have a major impact on leveraging the cloud to transform the business from individual content creators to advocates of social justice and rethinking banking through Neobank. Many Israeli startups are leading like UpNext, a new kind of platform that supports the untapped world of teenage entrepreneurs. Indeed, this generation has bold and dreamy ideas. But they are also rooted in business fundamentals and Im is excited to support them.

Democratizing High Performance Computing for Startups: The cloud reserved for research institutes and large enterprises has unleashed the power of HPC for startups. The recent partnership with Altair is a good example of putting enterprise-grade HPC in the hands of startups. A high-performance cloud is required for environments that process large amounts of data that require vast amounts of computing power, beyond the traditional definition of HPC. For example, consider a cloud-based mobile AR platform that puts the power of your studio in your pocket. Israeli startup Arti uses powerful GPU-accelerated computing power to allow media and entertainment creators to embed AR, 2D, 3D and other compelling content in their videos on the fly. .. No need for expensive on-premises studio equipment. Look for HPC advances, drive AI capabilities, and expand your reach to a variety of applications and industries.

Venture turmoil continues: It’s ironic that the industry known for turmoil is confused, but non-traditional investors like private equity have entered, writing big checks on startups, and traditional VCs. Shaking the model. Sequoia Capital recently announced a strategic shift to a single permanent fund structure. This shows how big powers like Tiger Global are forcing change. And with the rise of angels to crowdfunding to direct listings to SPACs, the only immutability is change. As technology investments move from venture niche asset classes to good businesses, we continue to see asset managers become more competitive. Ventures are no longer exclusive clubs and the turmoil will continue.

The industry cloud is the next big thing (and startups need to worry about): The industry cloud, which is a cloud service and application optimized for a particular industry, is the next big thing. Startups, especially SaaS players, need to embark on this trend and work with cloud providers to innovate. The result is more powerful technology solutions and increased revenue opportunities. Start-ups are already building on Oracle’s solutions to create customized solutions for specific industries such as healthcare, financial services, and life sciences. And I predict more startups will jump into this trend.

Rise of SuperAppli: After 10 years of unbundling, consumer behavior will return to re-bundling. Consumers are feeling tired of the app. Look at the number of apps on your smartphone to see why. We anticipate a shift from a desire for convenience and simplicity to an app that functions as a one-stop shop. The first internationally adopted WeChat and Paytmsuper apps combine features such as social, financial, entertainment and utility services. It would be wise for startups and organizations to consider their business in the superappli world.

Technology for good is the power to grow. Social responsibility is a big topic and it is very important. Whether it’s sustainability, food security or mental health, we can and should use technology forever. Many members of Oracle for Startups are using Oracle technology to make the world a better place in health care, manufacturing and more. It’s no longer enough to deliver good products, the general public expects startups and businesses to make the same positive difference, and companies that do this well will continue to draw in investment. .. This is a good trend for business and humanity and is expected to continue beyond 2022.

Blockchain Repairs Supply Chain Covid-19 Broken: Blockchain technology is more than currency. Smart contracts, tracking, and traceability transform the supply chain, increasing its transparency and efficiency. This change has been driven by new regulations and consumers prior to Covid-19, but the pandemic has highlighted supply chain bottlenecks and glitches. This is accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology. Look for large-scale supply chain innovations and new applications led by startups.

A bridge to the innovation super highway: The pandemic emphasized the importance of transforming research into products, but there are currently gaps in the skills and infrastructure needed to do this, and recent reports show ideas. The limits of institutional support after moving from the lab are emphasized to the market. However, this is where Oracle for Startups and its sister program, Oracle for Research, come in handy. For example, the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Israel is working with Oracle for Research to build a dedicated research platform that gives digital health start-ups access to data to drive healthcare innovation. As the world of innovators continues to blur, many entrepreneurial researchers fill this void by providing resources, connective tissue, and support to bridge innovation from research to commercialization. You will be looking for an organization such as Oracle that will help you.

