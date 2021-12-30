VivoY21T renderings are displayed online.We propose a bezel-less design and triple rear camera





Vivo Y21T renderings are now available online, giving enthusiasts an idea of ​​what their future smartphones will look like. The smartphone’s specifications and rendering are shared by Tarekomi, suggesting that the smartphone may boot with the Snapdragon 680 SoC combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Vivo Y21T has a 6.58 inch Full HD + LCD display and is said to run on a 5,000mAh battery. Vivo has not yet officially announced details of smartphones in India.

According to the rendering shared by Tarekomi Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with MySmartPrice, the next Vivo Y21T may have a triple rear camera setup and a water drop style notch to accommodate the selfie camera. Rendering on your smartphone shows a thin bezel with a large chin at the bottom. The rendering also suggests that there is a fingerprint sensor on the Vivo Y21T in the power button next to the volume locker on the right spine of the handset. According to previous reports, the Vivo Y21T will be available on January 3rd.

Vivo Y21T specifications (forecast)

According to the details shared by tipsters, the Vivo Y21T may have a Snapdragon 680 SoC combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company is also said to offer the ability to expand available RAM by 1GB using internal storage. The Vivo Y21T is designed to boot on a 6.58 inch Full HD + LCD display with a notch of water droplets.

On the front of the camera, the Vivo Y21T is said to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture and two 2-megapixel sensors, both with an f / 2.4 aperture. The front-facing selfie camera is designed to feature an 8-megapixel sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture. According to tipsters, the Vivo Y21T has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

As a technology writer for Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD @ ndtv.com and Twitter at @DxDavey.

