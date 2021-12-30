Do not go to the emergency room for a COVID test, health professionals urge





The emergency department is not a place for examination. It’s the place you go when you have an emergency and need to take care of it.

Doctors in West Columbia, South Carolina are calling on everyone. If you need a COVID-19 test, do not go to the emergency room.

Hospitals across Midland say they are overwhelmed by asymptomatic people seeking a COVID-19 test, delaying the care of those who actually need it.

Melanie Matney, Chief Operating Officer of the South Carolina Hospital Association, said she was more concerned than the number of COVID-19 tests. It is that people go to the emergency room for examinations.

The emergency department is not a place for examination. According to Matney, this is the place to go when you need emergency care in an emergency.

Matney reiterated concerns from hospitals throughout South Carolina. If you need a COVID-19 test, do not go to the emergency room. Hospital officials say the influx of people deprives those who need them of resources.

Dr. Don Moore, an emergency medical doctor at the Lexington Medical Center, said the surge in people coming to the test could result in up to four hours of waiting time in the ER.

If you simply have mild or no symptoms and want to be tested, go to the testing site, “Moore said.

A long line at the Lexington Medical Center # COVID19 test site here in West Columbia. Some people told me they were waiting for more than 30 minutes to be tested even if they had an appointment. pic.twitter.com/wpMYvVFXfs

— Becky Buddstv (@BeckyBuddstv) December 29, 2021

Since I was working last Thursday, I’ve been watching one or two people a week at COVID, but that day was 15 people, but now I’m in my twenties, so it’s increasing rapidly. , Waiting time may be long. , Moore said.

Moore urged people to use a home test kit or go to a local pharmacy instead of coming to the ER. Or even urgent care is a better option.

But if someone has serious symptoms such as high fever or dyspnea, Moore said it’s okay to come to the emergency room.

The DHEC test site has been restored and is up and running after the holidays.

A complete list of your local COVID-19 testing sites can be found on the SCDHEC website.

