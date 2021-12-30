PolyU co-founds new tech center – OpenGov Asia





Electron microscopes have 1,000 times the resolution of optical microscopes and are excellent at imaging materials and refining their properties. However, like all technologies, it has some limitations.

To overcome these limitations, scientists have traditionally focused on hardware upgrades, which are costly. However, researchers at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have shown that advanced software development can further improve performance.

Our method helps improve the resolution of existing equipment, so people don’t have to frequently upgrade to new and expensive hardware.

–Tao Zhou, Assistant Scientist, Argonne & Rudd Author

Argonne researchers have recently discovered ways to use their own artificial intelligence (AI) framework to improve the resolution and sensitivity of electron microscopes. Their approach, published in npj Computational Materials, allows scientists to obtain more detailed information about the material and the microscope itself, further expanding its use.

Electrons act like waves as they move, and electron microscopes use this knowledge to create images. An image is formed when the material is exposed to a beam of electron waves. As they pass, these waves interact with the material, and this interaction is captured and measured by the detector. These measurements are used to create a magnified image.

The electron microscope not only produces magnified images, but also captures information about material properties such as magnetization and electrostatic potential. This is the energy required to transfer the charge with respect to the electric field. This information is stored in an electron wave property called phase. A phase represents the location or timing of a point in the wave cycle, such as the point at which the wave peaks.

When you make the measurement, it looks like you have lost information about the phase. As a result, scientists will not have access to information about magnetization and electrostatic potential from the acquired images. Knowing these properties is important for controlling and engineering the properties required for materials in batteries, electronic devices, and other devices. Therefore, it is important to get the phase information.

Obtaining phase information was a problem decades ago. It originated in X-ray imaging and is now shared by other disciplines, including electron microscopy. To solve this problem, Argonne’s computational scientists are proposing to leverage tools built to train deep neural networks, a type of AI.

Neural networks are essentially a set of algorithms designed to mimic the human brain and nervous system. Given a set of inputs and outputs, these algorithms try to map the relationship between the two. But to do this accurately, you need to train your neural network. That’s where training algorithms come in handy.

Using these training algorithms, the research team showed how to recover phase information. But what makes their approach unique is that scientists can get important information about electron microscopy.

Their method also improves the resolution and sensitivity of existing equipment. This means that researchers can recover small phase shifts and then get information about small changes in magnetization and electrostatic potential without the need for expensive hardware upgrades.

As reported by OpenGov Asia, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory has funded nearly $ 3 million in two interdisciplinary projects that further develop artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies.

Two grants were presented by DOE’s Advanced Scientific Computing Laboratory (ASCR). These look for AI and machine learning work for Argonne scientists and collaborators in developing approaches to process large datasets and in developing better results in the presence of minimal data. Useful for.

By integrating the principles of mathematics and science, they build powerful and accurate surrogate models. These types of models can significantly reduce the time and cost of performing complex simulations such as those used for climate and weather forecasting.

