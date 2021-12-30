Need more attention to “age-tech” – TechCrunch





For the past two years, many of us can only see relatives of the elderly through the screen, seeing them grow older and exchanging physical distances for their safety. Above all, the pandemic has highlighted the vulnerabilities of older people. The founders, investors, and journalists of the tech community all need to pay more attention to AgeTech.

Aging technology is not a niche sector and the aging population is limited to a small number of countries. According to a recent World Health Organization report, one in six people will be over 60 by 2030, and the number of people over 80 will triple between 2020 and 2050 to 426 million. Is expected to be.

This shift in population distribution to the elderly, called population aging, began in high-income countries (for example, 30% of Japan’s population is already over 60), but is now experienced in low- and middle-income countries. doing. The biggest change is according to the report. By 2050, two-thirds of the world’s population over 60 years will live in low- and middle-income countries.

The WHO report further states that globalization, technological development (transportation and telecommunications, etc.), urbanization, migration and changes in gender norms are directly and indirectly affecting the lives of older people. Public health responses need to consider these current and anticipated trends and the corresponding framework policies.

Technology giants are beginning to take advantage of this growing demographic potential and create new services on existing platforms and hardware. For example, earlier this month, Amazon officially released Alexa Together. This makes the Alexa device a tool for caregivers with features that allow users to call help, emergency helplines, fall detection, and remote assist options to help manage device settings. Activity feeds allow families to see if someone is less active than usual. Meanwhile, Google began piloting a simplified Nest Hub Max interface in elderly housing last year to reduce the feeling of isolation of residents during the blockade.

But what I find more interesting is startups that focus on age technology. When I cover hardware events, it’s encouraging to see the number of companies developing technology for the elderly. Most CES announcements next week are still banned, but I’m planning to bring together Agetech startups at this event.

At the last CES in January 2021, one of the most interesting products was the Nobis smart lamp. This is an unobtrusive ceiling lamp that alerts the caregiver when a fall or irregular movement is detected and automatically illuminates the floor when someone stands up.

There were also presentations on several age technologies, including by the AARP Innovation Lab, a non-profit startup accelerator program that introduced nine companies. Instead of moving to long-term care facilities, many have focused on helping older people age in place or stay in their homes. These include wheel pads with accessible modular workspaces and home spaces that fit into existing structures and sites. Zibrio, a scale that users can use at home to predict if they are at risk of falling. And FallCall Solutions will develop wearables that include the Apple Watch app and jewelry, allowing families and other caregivers to check in users.

But hardware can only be done so far. Start-ups around the world are also focusing on the needs of caregivers. Caregiver burnout is a big problem, but technology can help. For example, Homage, which operates in Singapore and Malaysia, will expand to five more countries over the next two years. Evaluate caregivers, create profiles for each provider to help match patients, and work with nurses to assess how important tasks such as manual transfer techniques can be performed. .. All that data is used by matching engines that enable the process of quickly finding family and patient caregivers.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Birdie is building software tools to support care providers, including those that reduce management costs and enable real-time caregiver check-in and dosing-related notifications. The goal of a startup is to provide more personalized preventive care so that adults can live longer at home as they grow older.

Changes in family composition mean that older people around the world are becoming more and more isolated, a problem that technology is difficult to fix. However, Papa, an on-demand senior assistance and companionship platform, shows that dealing with the loneliness of older people can lead to promising business models. Miami-based startups, now operating in 27 states, raised $ 150 million last month with Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, just seven months after Series C’s $ 60 million. Was announced.

Everyone deserves to reach the end of life with comfort and dignity as well as safety. Technology can be part of a solution to change the dynamics of society. In other words, older people are often far from their loved ones. One of my New Year’s resolutions is to cover more of TechCrunch’s Age Tech startups. If I know what to pay attention to, please email shu @ techcrunch.com.

