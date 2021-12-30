Commentary: Learn to live with COVID instead of trying to put the clock back





We are worried about the reality of Omicron. The result can be catastrophic.

Omicron took over from Delta in the United States last month. Because it is a much more infectious variant of COVID-19 and our vaccine has much less protection from infection without boosters. Still, research shows that Omicron has had little effect on Americans’ willingness to get boosters or get their first vaccination.

The only silver lining is that so far Omicron appears to cause milder illnesses than Delta. Still, the World Health Organization warned of a mild story, as much faster disease transmission and vaccine ineffectiveness undermine the less serious overall nature of Omicron. So, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned, hospitals are likely to be overwhelmed by the major Omicron waves this winter.

However, despite this very serious threat, little real action is seen. The federal government has strengthened international travel guidelines. This can be useful if more than half of all states have not yet detected omicrons. But it hasn’t taken steps to become a true game changer.

Pfizer’s antiviral drug, Paxrovid, reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID by 89%. Because of this efficacy, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the early termination of the study because it is unethical to withhold the drug from people in the control group. However, it stalled the approval process and only last week started with an emergency permit. The delay meant that Paxlovid became less available as the Omicron wave grew. This is because it takes weeks to increase production.

Extensive testing at home will also allow people to quickly test themselves and slow the spread of Omicron. However, the federal government did not prioritize making these tests widely available until Omicron had already invaded. 500 million tests will be distributed this month, which certainly didn’t help during the holidays.

Nor can we see meaningful leadership at the employer’s level. Some, such as Google, Uber, and Ford, are causing old delays tired of reopening offices. Companies that have already returned are demanding stricter pandemic measures, such as strengthening masks and increasing social distance, but have not changed their work arrangements.

Despite the many warnings from risk management and cognitive bias experts, leaders make the same mistakes we made in Delta.

What explains this mysterious behavior? Leaders like our other leaders are prone to a dangerous misjudgment called cognitive bias. These spiritual blind spots, rooted in hopeful thinking, reduce the quality of strategic and economic decision-making in assessing choices.

One of the biggest challenges associated with Omicron is cognitive bias, known as the Ostrich effect. The Ostrich effect, named after the myth that ostriches stab their heads into the sand when they fear danger, means that people deny the negative reality. Delta has shown that additional dangerous variants are likely, but business and political leaders have denied the reality of this risk.

When we learn one way to work in any field, we tend to stick to that way of working. You may have heard this as Hammer Nail Syndrome. With a hammer, everything looks like a nail. The syndrome is called functional fixation. This cognitive bias causes leaders accustomed to previous behaviors to reject alternatives, whether drug approvals or work arrangements.

The future direction is to overcome cognitive bias and avoid denying reality by rethinking our approach to the future. In short, instead of trying to bring the watch back to the lost world of January 2020, think about how we adapt to the new normal. The COVID will never go away. We need to learn to live with it. This means responding appropriately and thoughtfully to new variants and deliberately making trade-offs.

