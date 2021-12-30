2021 Flashbacks: Top 6 Most Searched Athletes on Google | Other Sports News





New Delhi: In 2021, after sports activities around the world in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic filled the sports calendar. And that’s why athletes have made headlines not only for their historic outdoor performances, but also for the controversy over the years gone by. TimesofIndia.com provides a list of the top 6 most searched athletes on Google at 2021: 1. Christian Eriksen (Denmark Soccer Player) Christian Eriksen, the only soccer player on the 2021 Top 10 list, has been the most Google athlete of the past year. Playing as an aggressive midfielder, the Danish national team has been on the field during the 2020 Euro-Finland match after a cardiac arrest in front of thousands of home fans at the Copenhagen Sparken Stadium in early June. I fell down. And that’s why he was so extensively searched on Google. Eriksen, the backbone of Denmark’s midfield, was immediately seen by a doctor for over a decade, and CPR by a field doctor saved his life. Christian Eriksen (AP photo) Earlier this month, after rehab, Eriksen began training at the training grounds of the Danish youth club Odense Boldklub. Eriksen’s contract with Inter Milan has recently ended. The Italian Serie A club said Danish International was suspended from playing in Italy due to a transplant of his heart device. According to the club, a rule banning the use of implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) devices has stopped Italian medical authorities from playing in Eriksen’s Serie A. 2. Tiger Woods (American Golfer) Golf Hero Woods is second in the list of the most searched athletes on Google in 2021. The winners of the 15 major championships suffered a horrific car accident in February this year and were hospitalized in Los Angeles on multiple legs. Injury when his car turned the road and rolled down a steep hillside in the suburbs. Tiger Woods (Reuters photo) Woods made a miraculous escape, but needed a rescue team to pry him out of the wreckage. The 45-year-old Woods, who has endured a series of back and knee injuries in recent years, is considered to be the greatest golfer of his generation. He won the US Open, British Open and PGA Championships in 2000 and the Masters title in 2001 and became known as the Tigerslam, with all four major golf titles in a row. The only modern professional to win. Woods set a record 683 weeks in the professional golf world rankings and won 14 major championship titles between 1997 and 2008. A few months after crushing my right foot in a car accident. The father and son duo finished second in the tournament after Dalys. Tiger is injured but is ready to attack the Masters in just four months. 3. Simone Biles (American Gymnast) American gymnast Biles, who was recently named “Athlete of the Year” by Time magazine, is third on this list. One of the biggest points of the year was Biles’ withdrawal from many competitions at the Tokyo Olympics. There she liked to win as many as five gold medals. Simone Biles (AP Photo) Biles has withdrawn from most of the events she planned to attend because of mental health concerns. A 24-year-old woman with seven Olympic medals (four gold, one silver, two bronze) has revealed that she does not want to endanger her “health and well-being.” However, this time he did not return home empty-handed from the Olympics, but won a bronze medal on the balance beam and won the seventh Olympic medal overall. Biles’ decision to prioritize mental health when dealing with what gymnasts call “twisty” triggered a global conversation when the mind and body were out of sync. The American, tied as the most decorated gymnast in history, said her team wanted her to be willing to compete, but she didn’t want to endanger the medal. A few weeks after discussing the mental health of athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, Olympic gymnast Biles appeared in front of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and was involved in the sexual abuse of Larinasar. Blame. She allowed Larry Nasser and his abuse and blamed the entire system for execution. 4. Emma Raducanu (British tennis player) Raducanu, who finished fourth on this list, earned championship points to complete the fairy tale at the US Open. This 18-year-old woman is the first British female to win a major title since 1977. Raducanu surprised the sports world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title in September after defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows final. Raducanu was recently named to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year and received annual personal praise for British sports as a reward for her remarkable US Open victory. Andy Murray of the United Kingdom was the last tennis player to win this award in 2016 after winning trophies in 2015 and 2013 as well. Emma Raducanu (Reuters photo) He played in the Romanian quarterfinals before losing in the first round of the Linz Open in Austria. She was also forced to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships exhibition in Abu Dhabi after a positive COVID-19 test. 5. Henry Ruggs III (American Football Player-NFL) American football player Henry became the fifth place on Google’s list of most searched athletes in 2021. Her dog died in November this year. The Las Vegas Raiders released the lag just hours after the crash. Ruggs was Raiders’ first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft from Alabama and he was a new player on the team this season. Tina Tinter, 23, and her dog were burned at the stake in a pre-dawn crash caused by the former Las Vegas Raiders Wide Out Henry. According to Henry Ruggs III (Getty Images) police, the Ruggs car attacked the Tinters SUV with such a force that it quickly burned and sank her and her dog, despite rescue operations on the ground. I was trapped in. Ruggs’ blood alcohol limit was measured to be 0.161%. This is more than double the Nevada statutory limit. He died from drunk driving and was charged with reckless driving. 6. Neeraj Chopra (Indian Javelin Thrower) Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was ranked 6th on Google’s most searched athlete list in 2021. And Shena’s Gil. Neeraj set a record in history by becoming the first track and field athlete to win an Indian gold medal at the Olympic Games. The 23-year-old athlete brought glory to the country with a huge throw of 87.58 meters at the Tokyo Olympics. His first throw was recorded at 87.03m. His second pitch sealed the gold at 87.58m and his third pitch touched 76.79m. Neeraj also became India’s second Olympic gold medalist at individual events after Abhinav Bindras won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Neeraj Chopra (TOI Photo), who has already won a gold medal at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, also broke his national record set at the 2018 Asian Games (88.06m) and made his fifth throw. Recorded 88.07m. Attempt at the 3rd Indian Grand Prix held in Patiala in March 2021. Neeraj gained fame at the 2016 U-20 World Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Neeraj, then 19 years old, won the gold medal with a pitch of 86.48m. It also helped Latvian javelin thrower Zigsimunds Sirmais break the previous U-20 world record by almost two meters.

