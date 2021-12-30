MIUI 13: All new features and when your phone can get updates





Xiaomi has released the latest version of a popular custom MIUI skin called MIUI 13 based on Android 12. The new update inherits MIUI 12.5 and brings many new features to the platform, including appearance changes and some very useful tools.

All the new features of MIUI 13 are described here.

Improved performance

Xiaomi claims to improve the performance of MIUI 13 and has added an update that drops 15% less frames in third-party applications compared to MIUI 12.5. Brand-specific apps also run much smoother with MIUI 13 tuning and optimization.

The brand also says that MIUI 13 is optimized for multitasking compared to older MIUI versions, allowing users to open up to 14 apps in the background on their flagship phone and other devices. It is expected that the number of apps that can be kept open with will increase as well.

Privacy and security

Xiaomi mentioned that MIUI 13 further emphasizes privacy. The new skin brings features such as facial recognition protection, privacy watermarks and fraud protection. For example, the Privacy Watermark feature allows users to share photos of their IDs and other sensitive documents with the watermark to prevent misuse of the same.

New fonts, live wallpapers, widgets

MIUI 13 also includes the new Mi Sans fonts throughout the system. The new font is flat and relatively minimal. It also supports OpenType features such as automatically adjusting the height of hyphens to match uppercase and lowercase letters.

Xiaomi has also introduced a new live wallpaper with MIUI 13. This has been seen in all new MIUI versions in recent years. This year, the new wallpaper includes some crystal wallpapers that Xiaomi claims to have been created using a polarizing microscope via 8K time-lapse photography.

A number of new widgets have also been added to MIUI 13. This allows users to customize their home screen to their liking.

MIUI 13 pad

The MIUI 13 Pad was also announced along with the regular version of the software, and as the name implies, the new software is optimized for Xiaomi tablets. Skins make better use of the big screens on these devices, while adding features such as a shortcut to quickly switch between window mode and full-screen mode, a taskbar like Windows 11, and quick multitasking drop support. ..

Xiaomi also added that the new skin supports a number of keyboard shortcuts to increase productivity when connecting external keyboards.

When does your phone get MIUI13?

Xiaomi plans to deploy MIUI 13 in the first batch of selected phones by the end of January 2022. The first devices to get updates are the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, followed by the old flagship and other phones.

The first batch of global devices includes:

Mi Series Mi 11, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X

Xiaomi Series Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Tablet series Xiaomi iPad 5

Redmi Series Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime,

Redmi Note Series Redmi Note 8 (2021), Redmi Note 10/10 Pro/10 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 10 JE

Details of the updates that will be offered to more devices in subsequent batches have not yet been published, but will be published shortly.

