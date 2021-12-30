Vivo V23e 5G price in India, release schedule ahead of official announcement





Pricing and launch schedules for the Vivo V23e 5G in India are available online. The new Vivo phone is said to be available one month after the debut of the Vivo V235G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G. Vivo V23e 5G debuted in Thailand last month. Smartphones are equipped with features such as a triple rear camera and a water drop style display notch. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB of RAM. The Vivo V23e also supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo V23e 5G Price in India (Forecast)

The price of Vivo V23e 5G in India is set during Rs. 25,000 rupees. 30,000, 91Mobiles reports quoting people who are familiar with this issue. The smartphone is said to be available in February, just one month after the arrival of the Vivo V235G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G, which are scheduled to debut on January 5.

The Vivo V23e 5G was launched in Thailand at a price of 12,999 baht (about 29,000 rupees) for a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone debuted in Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast colors.

Vivo V23e 5G specifications

The Thai version of Vivo V23e 5G runs on Android 11 with FunTouch OS 12. The phone comes with a 6.44 inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. It has an Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Vivo V23e 5G is a triple rear camera that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter and f /. There is a setup. 2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chat, the Vivo V23e 5G has a 44 megapixel selfie camera sensor and f / 2.0 lens on the front.

The Vivo V23e 5G has 128GB of onboard storage. The phone comes with a list of connection options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, and USB Type-C ports. There is also a fingerprint sensor in the display. What’s more, the phone is packed with a 4,050mAh battery and weighs 172 grams.

