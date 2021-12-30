The man said he told him to “drive into a tree” when Google Maps got lost in the wilderness





A man visited Twitter and shared a story about being completely lost while using Google Maps. The service instructed the tree to drive a car in a strange direction.

One man said Google Maps instructed him to drive to the tree

Image: Getty Images)

It became a hot topic on Twitter after a man shared a story that Google Maps instructed him to “drive a car in a tree” when he was completely lost.

Twitter user Alfred, @ CallMeAlfredo from Accra, Ghana, followed the instructions given to him online and he was completely lost “in the bush”.

Then, as the Daily Star reports, things got worse as the following sequence of instructions instructed Alfred to drive into the tree.

Weird tweets are currently shared by more than 700 users, and many others are flocking to posts to comment on Google Maps nightmares and accidents.

Twitter user Alfred became viral after sharing his story (

image:

twitter)

Alfred wrote on Twitter: “Google Maps doesn’t lead us to the bushes and have the boldness of” turning left. “

One user said, “I will never forget the day I traveled to Calaval on the road using Google Maps. Before I knew it, I was in one village with a dead end. Google Maps should continue. Was. “

“My daughter-in-law made me wait before I proposed my son, so I think it’s evil.”

Another said, “That was the way my mom and I went to Dodwa on Google Maps, and we would use some irrelevant way to go. Since then, I’m Google. Never trusted. “

The third person wrote as follows. “Never forget to accept a shorter route to Kuptoye via Sogakope. Until the beginning of the road is covered with tar, the part of tar ends and part of the road looks like a bushy path / railroad track. Everything looked fine.

“I was too late. I had to finish my trip through the bushes.”

This news follows the reporting of issues with the new update of Google Maps on Android devices.

Autoevolution reports that users are having trouble loading location links submitted and many users are blaming recent updates.

Reportedly, no workaround has been found as long as the entire glitch is more extensive.

Google was asked to comment on the accuracy of their navigation features.

