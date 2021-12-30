When will Android 12 appear on your phone?Everything we know





Recent Google Pixel smartphones like the Pixel 5 already have Android 12.

Android 12 debuted in late 2021, but many other phones currently running Android 11 are still looking forward to Google’s latest operating system. Google’s Pixel smartphone was the first of the Android 12 parties, and its visual design and useful features such as improved privacy have been significantly revised.

After appearing on Google’s Pixel 3 line, Pixel 4 line, Pixel 5, 5A and shipped directly on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Android 12 is also moving from Samsung, One Plus and more to smartphones. For most Android smartphones released in the last few years, the main issue is when Android 12 arrives, especially because software and security support has been extended since the smartphone was released. For example, Samsung promises at least four years of security support for phones released after 2019.

Android 12 isn’t just for high-end phones. Inexpensive entry-level phones may offer Android 12 Go Edition, which includes some speed and security enhancements.

Meanwhile, Android smartphone users who want to stay on the cutting edge of software updates also have the opportunity to test the manufacturer’s Android 12 update in early beta.

Now let’s collect everything we know about Android 12 deployments and when Android 12 arrives on our phones.

Most Google Pixel smartphones now have Android 12

Perhaps the biggest benefit of buying a Google Pixel smartphone is that it promises timely updates. If you have a Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL announced in 2018, and a new Google handset such as the Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4A, you can check out Android 12 now. (5G) and Pixel 5. As mentioned earlier, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are included with Android 12.

Unfortunately, anyone with the original Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, or Pixel 2 XL hasn’t received any software or security updates. Android 12 is also the last software update expected for Pixel 3 and 3A series smartphones. Retaining the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL has one major advantage that is worth mentioning. It is to upload unlimited cloud photos of original quality to Google Photos until the end of the life of your device.

However, if you need to install Android 12 on a Pixel smartphone that is no longer software-supported, you can try the Android 12 community build (at your own risk). XDA Developers has some early Android 12 builds for the Pixel 2, but tinkering with it this way can cause a lot of bugs and can cause your smartphone to brick. A great perk of Android is the availability of this type of customization, but it certainly isn’t for everyone.

Android 12 is installed in Samsung Galaxy S21.

The deployment of One UI 4 with Android 12 of Sarah Tew / CNET Samsung has started.

Samsung has begun deploying Android 12, including customization of One UI 4, starting with many devices in the 2021 phone line. This includes the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung’s low-end $ 2505G phone, the Galaxy A13, released earlier this month, will ship with Android 11.

For other Galaxy phones released before 2020, the timeline for the final update to Android 12 and One UI 4 will be different. Many phones on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Note 10 lines can sign up to try Samsung. Android 12 beta will be released on these phones in early 2022. Samsung’s collapsible Z Fold and Z Flip 2 are also part of the current beta. 9to5Google has an overview of the beta program. This includes signing in to the Samsung Member App with your Samsung account to verify eligibility.

Another clue about deploying Android 12 may have come from the community manager on Samsung’s support forums. The community manager posted the Android 12 timeline, claiming that the Galaxy S20 and S10 updates are scheduled for January 2022 at the earliest. Midrange models like the Galaxy A52 will follow February, the Galaxy A32 will follow April, and the low-end Galaxy A12 and A03S will receive updates in July. This is from the Samsung forum, so we will take a timeline with a grain of salt until the official announcement arrives. We contacted Samsung for more information on the authenticity of the post and the Android 12 update plan.

The Android 12 update for OnePlus 9 Pro seems to be delayed.

Android 12 bumps on Andrew Hoyle / CNET OnePlus phones have been postponed

OnePlus was planning to deploy an Android 12 update with the customized Oxygen OS 12 to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but it seems that something went wrong. The update was first published on mobile phones earlier this month, but Android Police reports that the update was pulled after reports of a lot of software bugs. I contacted OnePlus to check the status of the Android 12 update and plans to update my previous OnePlus phone. We will update this post when it becomes available.

In general, OnePlus typically provides devices with about three years of support, and manufacturers will provide Android 11 updates to the OnePlus 6 line from 2018 and the OnePlus 7 line from 2019 this year.

OnePlus is also in the process of integrating operating system development with its parent company Oppo. The company announced in September that the integrated OS, which integrates OnePlus’ Oxygen OS and Oppo’s Color OS, will debut in 2022 on OnePlus’ next phone. The details of this next phone are not yet known, but it is rumored to be the OnePlus 10 line consisting of OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro.

The 2021 Motorola Edge is one of Motorola’s mobile phones with Android 12 in 2022.

Patrick Holland / CNET Motorola with Android 12 MyUX is preparing for 2022

Motorola revealed in a blog post on Tuesday that some of the 2020 and 2021 Android phones will be upgraded to Android 12 from February 2022. This includes the Motorola Edge line, which debuted this year, the Moto Razr 5G, and the 2020 version of Moto. Razr. The blog post details some of the Android 12 features that smartphones employ, such as customizable system colors and enhanced privacy controls. These features are combined with Motorola’s MyUX design elements.

Other high-end phones

Many other Android smartphones released in 2020 and 2021 may be queued to receive updates to Android 12 during 2022. If your favorite Android smartphone maker isn’t on this list, let us know in the comments. You can add it. These details will be in a future update.

