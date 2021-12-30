Year-end and New Year 2021: Digital payment is decided in 2021, caution is required for digital lending in 2022





Financial technology companies (or Fintech) and the new era of non-bank financial companies (NBFC) will gain a 17% market share in public valuations with private banks and increase that share to a comfortable 50% by 2026. It is expected.

The increase in market capitalization of these two players will come at the expense of public sector banks (PSBs) and traditional NBFCs.

These are the results of a survey by consulting firm BCG published last week.

Market capitalization trends are already appearing on the Paytm list, the domestic digital payment giant. This leading player in the wallet and merchant payments segment has a market capitalization of Rs 86,000.

This is more than double the PSBs of Bank of Baroda (Rs 41,000), Punjab National Bank (Rs 40,000) and Union Bank of India (Rs 29,000).

Technology-savvy private banks such as HDFC, ICICI, Axis and Kotak Bank are driving digital payments in the market.

The share of retail digital payments is currently 24% of total payments via digital modes such as UPI, NEFT, IMPS, prepaid products, credit cards and debit cards. Three years ago, this share was 16%.

Retail digital payments for 2020-21 were Rs 358.59 out of a total domestic payment of Rs 1470.86.

The pandemic of the last two years has actually accelerated the promotion of digitalization by increasing the number of people using the online remittance payment function.

Experts suggest that the next phase of exponential growth is expected in digital lending. A new era of FinTech and NBFC is leading the way in innovation and risk.

For example, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has emerged as the latest growing loan product. These new digital lenders either lend directly or partner with banks under the platform lending model.

Lalit Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Decimal Technologies, recognizes the inefficiencies that many customers are plagued with traditional lending, such as completing physical paperwork, performing tedious KYC, and face-to-face interactions. It states that it is doing.

In fact, many banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI have witnessed an increase in transaction volume in the area of ​​digital lending.

For example, SBI’s SuperAppli Yono made a personal loan of Rs 7,875 in the first two quarters of 2021-22.

In 2022, we will also see a new regulatory framework for digital lenders. The RBI also closely monitors the lending activities of non-bank players (platform-based lenders) to monitor unhealthy practices and uncertainties in the disclosure of interest rate terms and the framework of inadequate customer dissatisfaction. ..

In the payment sector, the retail payment infrastructure built by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) plays an important role.

Initiatives such as RuPay Card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), UPI, BHIM, BHIM Aadhaar and Fastag are contributing to the volume of digital payments.

According to payment statistics, UPI is emerging as the fastest growing digital payment tool, with payments via UPI doubling from Rs 21.31 in 2019-20 to Rs 41.03 in 2020-21.

Credit and debit card payments have declined slightly, but NEFT, IMPS, and other digital payment modes have grown strongly.

RBI has big card tokenization (use code instead of real card details for security), 24/7 NEFT and RTGS, regulatory sandbox for innovation by banks and fintech. We are also taking the initiative.

There are also new business models such as Small Financial Banks (SFBs) and Payment Banks that are working on the digitization of microloans.

Bhavin Patel, founder and CEO of LenDen Club, states that the first two waves of COVID-19 have revolutionized the way individuals, especially millennials, invest.

“In the post-covid era, we are ready to witness a radical 180-degree shift in digital lending. P2P lending will soon be seen as a major alternative investment class,” says Patel.

In fact, the biggest impact of these digital initiatives is in financial inclusion.

Also read: Apple may replace Apple Watch’s digital crown with an optical sensor

Also read: SBI Card is affiliated with Paytm for tokenized cards

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/year-ender-2021-digital-payments-ruled-in-2021-digital-lending-to-watch-out-for-in-2022-317371-2021-12-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos