



Raleigh, NC — Tear gas was used to thwart a major battle that took place during a basketball tournament on Wake Technical Community College’s Northern Wake campus on Wednesday night.

The fight interrupted the final match of the 49th John Wall Holiday Invitational, one of the top high school basketball tournaments in the country. The tournament features some of the top boys and girls basketball teams in the state and country.

Over 100 NBA players have played in the tournament, including at least three No. 1 picks in the draft.

A spokesperson for the event said a fight broke out among fans of the stands when played by Farmville Central and Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. The guards responded, but the guards “stretched thinly” because of the court battle that took place in the previous match, the spokesman said.

Some people used their cell phones to record the battle. In one video you can see people under the stand. At one point, a chair was thrown at someone’s basketball court.

It is unknown what caused the battle.

Guards used tear gas to control the turmoil and Jim evacuated. Due to the prolonged effects of tear gas, Holiday Invitational leaders rescheduled the match on Thursday morning.

The new schedule for Thursday is:

Farmville Central vs. Kissimi, Florida, Life Christian, 9am Winston Salem Christian vs. Lynchburg, Virginia Episcopalskool, 10:30 am Wilson Greenfield vs. North Mecklenburg, noon Miami Columbus vs. Charlotte Chambers, 1:30 pm Severn, Md. , Archbishop Spalding vs. Farmville Central / Life Christian Loser, 4 pm Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hudson Moravian Prep, 5:30 pm Raleigh Word of God vs. Castaic, CA, Southern California Academy, 7 pm Burlington School vs. Farmville Central / Life Christian Winner, 8:30 pm

All games are played at Wake Tech, but for security reasons, only half the normal audience is admitted. Security measures will also be strengthened.

Event spokesman Brian Hanks said the organizers are working hard to make the event safe on Thursday.

“This event has been going on for 49 years and there was nothing close to it,” Hanks said. “If that happens today, we can guarantee that it won’t happen today.”

What happened tonight is not representative of John Wall, the Triangle Education Advancement Foundation, or Holiday Invitational, said Webb Wellman, co-director of the event. We love our players, we love our fans, and we work hard to prevent this from happening again. This event is about love for the game and violence is never accepted. “

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made.

Fighting wasn’t the only example of violence in a high school basketball game on Wednesday. Two high school students were shot dead during a tournament at the University of Katova in Salisbury. According to police investigation, a shelter-in-place was set up at the university.

