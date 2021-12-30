Use this feature to throw away Apple’s email and Safari apps on your new iPhone or iPad





Learn how to set the default app on your iPhone or iPad.

Scars Gutirrez / CNET

The new iPhone will be a great holiday gift. Packed with fun apps, you can use it for great photo shoots and usually enjoy it every day. But for a long time, you’ve been stuck with Apple’s default email and web browsing apps, regardless of your preferred defaults.

Fortunately, Apple has added an option to place a widget on the iPhone’s home screen, created a custom app icon, and with some restrictions, by changing the default app for email and web browsing, with the iPhone. Loosen the grip of the iPad. (Here are some of the other favorite features of iOS 15:)

Get the CNET HowTo Newsletter

Receive expert tips on using phones, computers, smart home gear and more. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

This means that you can finally leave Safari and Apple Mail on your new iPhone using Gmail, Google Chrome, or another app of your choice. This is a big win for iPhone and iPad users.

Read more: The best iPhone 13 case

The process of switching between the default email and the browser app is really easy, but it’s a little hidden. Apple isn’t as easy as Android, which has a dedicated section for setting default apps in the settings. You need to know where to look. Here’s where it’s located.

Sure, you can set some default apps on iOS 15.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET Set default email or browser

To use another app instead of an email or web browser, the developer must update the app to support the new features. Be sure to check the App Store for updates before changing the default app. This is what you need to do.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down until you find the app you want to use. For example, if you want it to be your main browser, find Google Chrome. Alternatively, tap Outlook to use it as an email app. Select the appropriate option, either the default browser app or the default email app. Select from the list of available apps on the next screen and undo the settings.

With the new default app set, each time you click a link, your favorite browser will open. Or, every time you tap your email address, the email app will launch. It’s time for Apple to add this feature.

The great features of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 aren’t just the default apps. I found a lot of features. I also understood some specific tricks, such as how to get free iCloud storage.

Now Playing: Watch This: Best iOS 15 Features: How Focus Mode Improves iPhone

7:20

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/ditch-apples-mail-and-safari-apps-on-your-new-iphone-or-ipad-with-this-feature/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos