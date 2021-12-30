Tumblr iOS app blocks hundreds of search terms to circumvent the ban





The Tumblr iOS app now blocks over 400 search terms to reduce the risk Apple bans from the App Store. This follows the former Tumblr developer who expressed frustration during the app review process.

Some terms are specifically designed to block access to pornography, such as sexual body parts, while others look strange …

Tumblr explained the changes in a blog post.

For those who access Tumblr from iOS apps, starting today, I would like to share that there may be some differences in search terms and recommended content that may contain certain types of sensitive content. .. In order to comply with the Apples App Store guidelines, you need to adjust what you can access in the short term as it relates to potentially sensitive content while using your iOS app.

To continue to be available within the Apples App Store, you need to extend the definition of sensitive content and the access methods to comply with the guidelines. […]

Searching for a specific term or phrase that may fit into the extended definition of sensitive content may result in less results than before. In certain situations, the search may not produce any results and you will see a message similar to the following:

“This content is hidden. This content is hidden because it may be suggestive or explicit content.”

Some of the banned terms are unexplained, such as about, donate, and razor, while others block searches that may be done by someone in need.

Addiction Loss of appetite Anti-semiticism Bipolar hyperphagia Depression Eating disorder Insomnia Psychiatric misogyny Racism Sexism Prevention of suicide Foreigners exclusion

The company states that it has taken two additional steps.

Access to a blog: If you tap a blog through the iOS Tumblr app, which has been flagged as explicit by these changes, you will see the same message as above and you will not be able to access that blog.

Dashboard: For iOS users, there may be fewer posts suggested based on the changes made under the next section in the dashboard.

Tumblr admits that the situation is not ideal.

We understand that these changes can be very frustrating for some customers. We understand the frustration and apologize for any confusion that these changes may cause. Please be aware that in the near future there will be meaningful developments to renew how Tumblr can securely access sensitive content, whether accessed from the mobile, mobile web, or our website. […]

We don’t have an exact timeline for how long these changes will take effect, but we’re working on additional features that will ease the limits of the iOS app experience. We expect this work to be ready in the near future and will keep you up to date on the Changes blog as we continue to work.

Via Engadget. Photo: Frank / Unsplash.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/30/tumblr-ios-app-search/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos