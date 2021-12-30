TikTok’s most downloaded apps in the world, Netflix, Google Maps, Spotify are the top categories: Apptopia





According to a new report, TikTok is the most downloaded app in the world with 656 million downloads in 2021. This is followed by other social media apps such as Instagram, Facebook (now Meta), and instant messaging platforms WhatsApp and Telegram. On the other hand, when it comes to category distribution, Netflix is ​​the most downloaded entertainment app, Shopee is in the top three on the list of shopping apps, Google Maps is the first in the travel app category, and Spotify is the world. The most popular music and audio app. .. This list takes into account the number of downloads from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The latest report by Apptopia lists the most downloaded apps in the world, separated by category. Social media apps, TikTok is the most downloaded app in the world and leads the general category. Instagram (545 million), Facebook (now Meta) (416 million), WhatsApp (395 million) and Telegram (329 million) follow this suite. Snapchat (327 million), Zoom (300 million) and Spotify (203 million) are also in the top 10.

Subway Surfer (191 million) was the most downloaded game in 2021, Rolox (182 million), Bridge Race (169 million), Garena Free Fire (144 million), Among Us (1). 52 million) followed. PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India were not included in the top 10. Netflix (173 million), YouTube (166 million), Google Play Games (131 million), Disney + (126 million), Amazon Prime Video (120 million), according to Apptopia 2021 Top of the entertainment apps downloaded in the year.

In terms of shopping apps, Singapore-based Shopee (203 million) topped the chart, followed by Shein (190 million). India-based reseller and market platform Meesho (153 million) has won the third spot. Amazon, the most downloaded shopping app in 2020, was ranked fourth with 148 million downloads worldwide. But it’s still a reliable app in the United States, the Apptopia report said. Flipkart ranks in the top 5 with 93 million downloads.

The list of the most downloaded social media apps is very similar to the general list. However, instead of Telegram, the fifth spot on the social network app list is occupied by 327 million downloads of Snapchat. McDonald’s was the most downloaded app (116 million) in the food and beverage category. According to Apptopia, Google Maps (106 million), Uber (94 million) and Booking.com (63 million) were among the top travel apps downloaded in 2021.

Binance (64 million), Crypto.com (41 million) and Coinbase (40 million) were the most downloaded apps in 2021 among the cryptocurrencies that have been in the spotlight this year. Similarly, PayPal (106 million), Google Pay (82 million) and PhonePe (79 million) led the money transfer app list. Spotify (203 million), Resso (84 million) and YouTube Music (79 million) have led music and audio apps.

Tinder (67 million), Badoo (35 million) and Bumble (22 million) led the list of the most downloaded dating apps. In 2021, Covid-19 also prioritized working from home, so people used business apps to connect with each other. Zoom (300 million) was at the top of the chart, followed by Google Meet (192 million), WhatsApp Business (143 million), and Microsoft Teams (141 million).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/apps/news/tiktok-most-downloaded-app-in-2020-apptopia-netflix-google-maps-spotify-2680168 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos