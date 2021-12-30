Samsung will ship four times more foldables from 2020 to 2021





Samsung was a foldable leader, but it wasn’t until the third generation device was launched that the company was very successful and widely adopted. The low price, improved design, and support for the S Pen have impacted Samsung’s sales by 2021 when it ships four times as many foldable products as in 2020.

These numbers exceeded analysts’ expectations of a three-fold increase. Samsung also reported that it took only one month to sell the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to exceed the cumulative sales of all Samsung foldable devices in 2020. As a fan of Samsung’s foldable devices, this trend is encouraging and a better product in the coming years.

It’s been over 4 months since I started using Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it acts as a reliable daily driver. I also bought and sold the Z Flip 3. Affordable, small foldable form factor, and high performance of cover display, I think it’s the best foldable for most people. But as a fan of the S Pen and an aging eye, the Z Fold 3’s big screen can’t be left behind.

Samsung’s 3rd generation devices directly respond to the feedback shared by the owners of previous models. This is also evident in the larger Z Flip 3 cover display, improved Z Fold 3 S-pen support, improved outer and inner displays, and improved software for the collapsible experience. , And IPX8 waterproof rating. The engineering behind so many improvements in a generation is staggering.

At a price of $ 1,000 for the Z Flip 3, Samsung has increased the number of consumers switching the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone brand by 150% compared to the Galaxy Note 20. The company has a 140% increase in switching compared to the Galaxy Note 20. Galaxy S21.

Consumers love the Z Flip 3, and sales show that it’s an attractive smartphone.

If you currently own a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3, please pay attention to the Software Updates section. Android 12 with the One UI4 update is starting to roll out around the world. Earlier we saw the initial beta of the update, including color palettes, enhanced privacy protection, Samsung keyboard updates, camera and gallery features, Samsung Health improvements, and more.

