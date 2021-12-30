What is a virtual reality video game really: Talking Tech Podcast





Hello listeners. This is Mike Snyder. Welcome to Talking Tech. Brett Molina is off today, but fortunately my colleague and friend Mark Salzmann was able to be with us today. Mark, thank you for your participation.

Yes. Hey, thank Mike. Happy holidays for you.

you too. I think I recently wrote about virtual reality in games on tech.usatoday.com, and I think it’s a good time to discuss VR games. I think a lot of people were given a VR headset this holiday season. Alternatively, some listeners may want to get a gift of money and jump into one of the headsets they already have or a new game. I know for many years that VR games didn’t always meet expectations. Catch up with where we are now.

Yeah, that’s a great question / point. Yes, there was so much hype about VR that I didn’t feel like there was no killer app or momentum. Sales also reflected that, and I don’t think it actually happened.

However, Oculus Quest 2 was released on Facebook in October 2020, followed by one with double the memory. So now you can get 128 gigs for about $ 300 and 256 gigs for $ 400, which I think changed the game. And over the last 18 months, we’ve seen a lot of great content at relatively affordable prices. There are many free ones in the Oculus store as well. And there were some problems. I understand that because people don’t have to log in with their Facebook ID. But the freedom that Oculus Quest 2 brings, as it doesn’t have to be plugged into a PC or game console or have a phone on the front, is a problem for some, if you remember. was.

And the developers learned how to solve most of the things like motion sickness. When my son was playing Resident Evil 4VR, he said, “Well, I feel sick,” and I had to take it off for only one point. It’s like water. You see? But most of the time, I think the developers have licked the problem.

Well, VR is catching up and if my social media feed is any sign, many have unwrapped Oculus Quest 2 during the Christmas holidays. Very great. Yes. There is a lot of good content.

Now, in addition to the quest, are there any other major headsets that have some population or are following?

Yes. Therefore, there are more powerful VR headsets such as Full Oculus and HTC that connect to your computer. I have Windows MR. There are various headsets. And, to a lesser extent, the PlayStation product doesn’t have that much content, but PSVR still exists. However, the Oculus Quest 2 doesn’t have that kind of power, and with a little care, I think it can be connected to a PC using a cable or airlink. There are several ways you can play more powerful games, but in most cases people are willing to trade some of their performance for freedom that isn’t tied to anything. So, literally, I like to bring a VR headset with me. But don’t be one of them at the airport. Please. It’s playing while waiting for their flight or by plane.

But yeah, some games you can stand still. Others pull out where you are, in front of you, your own small area. And when you start approaching walls, it flows into the real world. So there are some really great things they have added. And it’s really exciting to see what’s called Oculus Quest 3 or what it’s called. Meta 3, what it looks like.

But yeah, there are lots of great games in the meantime. Well, one of the last columns of USA Today in 2021 was very subjectively looking at some of my favorite 2021 release titles for VR. And most of them are for Oculus platforms, including Quest 2.

So maybe tell us some of your favorites you want to make sure people are on.

Yes. So I have already hinted at Resident Evil 4. If you’re a fan of horror movies and the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil 4 VR was launched earlier this year. That’s about $ 39. This is for Oculus Quest and will be rated M when mature. And at first it’s a third-person survival horror game that navigates European villages like the countryside, but after that it gets really wild. And while it’s pretty scary and not just jump scare, there’s basically a lot of fun in fighting this endless reserve. There are also various modes that can be unlocked. But story campaigns are really, very fun. So if you’ve ever played a Resident Evil game, imagine it’s virtual reality. Virtual reality is tied to tracking your head wherever you look. You are participating in the game. A very fun single player, survival horror game. Again, it’s called Resident Evil 4VR. $ 39 from Capcom.

Another great person, Mike, would be Lone Echo II. In other words, it’s a sequel to a four-year-old game called Lone Echo in space. Also, the Oculus Rift is $ 39. And this is a game by a developer called Ready at Dawn Studios. And that’s the story of science fiction. It’s over 10 hours and you play as Android with this captain, Liv Rhodes. LivRhodes basically revives you … it continues from the first game she revives you. You are this Android named Jack and you have to tackle various puzzles and get on the space station to solve this kind of epic story. But this game may not be for everyone as you experience weightlessness. Therefore, the game has this weightless part that requires some getting used to. You can really imagine in virtual reality that can fool your brain, and it may not be the most comfortable. So I said it’s playable on the PC-based Oculus Rift. But if I remember correctly, I can play it on the Oculus Quest 2 by connecting it to my computer via the cable that came with the Oculus Quest 2 or by using it as an accessory.

And the other one I recommend is called “I’m hoping you’ll die”. It’s a really interesting UK based game. It’s like a James Bond-style first-person game of the 1960s for only $ 25. It works with Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, PSVR, and various types of PC-based virtual reality or Windows MR headsets from Lenovo and other companies. Therefore, you need to confront the head of this evil company, solve puzzles and manipulate the environment in different ways. If you’re a fan of Wil Wheaton and his work, his voice is a character named John Juniper in this game. However, it’s a fun and entertaining game where you often solve puzzles with psychokinesis. It’s kind of like Psychonauts 2, and it was a popular game again this year. At least let’s say it’s a highly acclaimed game. And it’s fun, you can be in different disguise. But it’s like James Bond’s satire in the 1960s, it’s a very fun single-player game called “I expect you to die 2”.

So this year’s sequel couple. And, although I won’t talk much about it, another sequel worth considering is also called The Climb 2 for Oculus Quest. And it’s from Crytek. Crytek is the company that created all the crisis games a few years ago. So it’s a really fun game about buildings, other sculptures, climbing like mountains and trying to reach the summit. Often there is a time limit and there is a leaderboard like multiplayer. It’s an asynchronous leaderboard, not synchronous, but it’s really fun.

So many good things. Lots of good things to play.

Well, it looks like you need to check these out using VR gear, Mark. Thank you for being with us today and catching up with us.

Yes. Joy, Mike. 2022 is happy and healthy for you.

you too.

Listener, let’s hear from you. Have comments, questions, or show ideas. You can find me on Twitter @ Mike Snider. And don’t forget to subscribe and rate, or leave a review where you can get Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and podcasts. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to the TalkingTech newsletter if you want to deliver tech news directly to your inbox. It comes out every Thursday. Go to newsletters.usatoday.com. You were listening to Talking Tech, but tomorrow you’ll be back with another quick hit from the tech world.

