Sun-2021 best video games





What was the best game in 2021? We couldn’t think, ponder, discuss, discuss, and reach a consensus answer about it. It’s a difficult question every year. There are many great games that represent different genres, how can I compare them? What makes a racing game better or worse than a shooter? Video games represent a break from the 2020 pandemic, but in 2021, many long-awaited titles were pushed up in 2022 by pandemic-related delays, reminding us of the turmoil. Like last year’s Supergiant Games “Hades,” we chose a different approach.

Instead of prioritizing one game over the other, we have selected some as the best games of the year.

The following titles, listed in alphabetical order, are recommended by The Washington Post for the best video games of 2021.

— Chicory: A colorful story. In a strange year like 2021, the puzzle adventure game “Chicory Colorful Story” is a soothing sesame oil. Chicory describes mental health and how you can say no to many of the demands of others. You are playing as an anthropomorphic dog named after your favorite food, learning to draw with a magic brush. Gameplay is to bring colors back to the world with one brushstroke at a time.

“Chicory” teaches the lesson that being an artist is not an effort for perfection. You can recklessly paint on the outside of the line, or carefully fill each shape with love and care. “Chicory” is a wide range of games, from beautiful music to satisfying sound design. Above all, it sends a gentle message: Take care of yourself.

— Shannon Liao

Available: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

— Forza Horizon 5. “Forza Horizon 5” may be the best racing game ever. The racing genre is usually not the material for the Game of the Year award, but we need to change that mindset. Racing games have traditionally been the most welcoming on-ramp to the media of video games, and the more you celebrate a great racing game, the better this genre will be.

The fifth Forza Horizon game isn’t unconventional, but it tweaks an accessible and comfortable open world formula to suit the player’s fantasies. It helps to be gorgeous. This title may be the greatest game of any new generation console to date.

— Gene Park

— Halo Infinite. “Halo Infinite” is the best multiplayer shooting experience of the year and arguably the best Halo campaign in the 20-year history of the series. Story is no exception to the series known for Hamee Writing, but it’s gameplay that launches “Halo Infinite” into my favorite game spot in 2021. No other game offers such a variety of play momentarily. ..

This year, other big budget experiences don’t empower players with so many agencies to tell their own stories. “Halo Infinite” is the best version, one of the best and most influential shooters ever created.

— Gene Park

— Hitman 3. Hitman games are the closest games to playing the James Bond simulator, so it’s good that developer IO Interactive was used to create them next. Meanwhile, “Hitman 3” shows why IO Interactive was trusted under the 007 license. At the second level of the game, the protagonist Agent 47 can become the chief detective of Slowburn’s Agatha Christie novel. After two levels he is stalking. By fellow hitman.

It’s also worth noting that the more recognizable Hitman series is one of the most non-violent action games. All you have to do is kill (and need) the target, but everything else is either collateral damage or the props the player uses to achieve this goal.

— Gene Park

Available locations: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Google Stadia

— Metroid Dread. I finished this game 8 times. In those runs, I discovered a classic experience designed pristine for adventure and exploration. It’s amazing how “fear” is right for classic Metroid games, such as how to encourage players to use game tools to create their own shortcuts. Bosses can be defeated in various ways. Some of them are as secret as the fragile walls of the entire map of the game.

While games like the 2D Metroid have had significant and commercial success over the years, “Dread” reminds us why the game’s first lady, Samus Aran, is still the queen of this genre.

— Gene Park

Available: Nintendo Switch

— Psychologist 2. Nothing is as strange as the human mind. Then it’s no wonder that the twisted spirit of people creates a compelling setting for video games. “Psycho Notes 2” continues the adventure of Raz, a child who can dive into people’s hearts and confront the mental structures that make up the world view. As a junior member of the international spying of psychics, Raz must seek out moles and stop the group’s old enemy, Marigra, from fixing some scores.

Following one of the most beloved titles on the original Xbox is a masterpiece, arguably the best work ever created by game developer Double Fine Productions.

— Christopher Bard

— Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart. From stories to characters to the PlayStation 5 support movement for games, what do you like when everything in Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart feels good?

The game tells the story of Ratchet, a ferrinoid alien, and Crank, a sidekick of his little robot, overcoming an interdimensional crisis. Along the way, they come across a range of characters with impressive nuances. Even Dr. Nefarias, a supervillain, is surprisingly sympathetic (and progressive).

From start to finish, the game offers a fresh, entertaining and healthy package that both kids and adults can enjoy.

— Mike Hume

— Sable. Imagine exploring a desert planet whose beauty calms the mind. It’s a promise of the adventure game “Sable” about a woman who leaves the nomadic tribe and discovers who she is and what surrounds her on the planet of the shell mound.

Zelda enthusiasts will recognize how the developers of “Sable” repeated the puzzle exploration formula. The greatest strength of “Sable” is to convey the joy of traveling itself.

— Christopher Bard

Available: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PC

— Walheim. Anyone who has played “Walheim” remembers the first troll. The first glance of a large blue shape in the forest. Curious “Wait, what’s that?” Slowly squinting “I think you’re moving towards me”, then when you focus on the beast, faster and more desperately “Oh , Ah, ah, ah, shift gear to “God”.

“Valheim” is challenging and sometimes unintuitive — two inevitable descriptors that work in vain, contrary to intuition. At the time of release, the game was compellingly unwieldy. Walheim’s spartan approach to tutorials has given a deep sense of accomplishment to its quirky system, from home construction to livestock. I feel that success in “Walheim” has earned me.

-Mikhail Crimentov

Available: PC

-wilderness. “Wilder myth” is a storybook with infinite possibilities. Each time you launch a new campaign, the turn-based strategy game will procedurally generate a cast of new heroes, each with its own history, trends, passions and flaws. How your non-conforming band spends precious time-every character gets older, gets older, and eventually retires (or dies)-it’s up to you.

“Wildermyth” manages to tell a unique story that is emotionally influential, whether the characters are saving the world or puns each other. There is no such thing.

— Nathan Grayson

Available: PC

