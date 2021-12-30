Act fast and get a Google Nest Mini speaker with a smart plug for just $ 15 ($ 60)





Lowes currently offers a Google Nest Mini speaker bundled with GE Smart Plug for $ 14.99, with free shipping for orders over $ 45. Usually you get $ 60, but the bundle has dropped to a record low of $ 4 under Black Friday’s mention. Nest Mini allows you to take your Assistant home at the most affordable price on Google smart speakers (especially in today’s transactions). Wrapped in a compact fabric, it’s perfect for living in a family room, just like a bedside table. And really everywhere else in your home. So whether you need to direct connected lights or call for cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for users of Google’s smart home ecosystem.

As far as other assistant smart home upgrades are concerned, today’s main discounts are honestly as good as they get. If you try Amazon’s voice assistant instead, you can still get price cuts with the 3rd generation Echo Dot. Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for $ 8 and get an Alexa smart speaker for just $ 1. All the promotion details are available here, but getting an Alexa device for a total of $ 9 is pretty appealing.

I was still tracking some reduced ecobee smart thermostats on how to equip my assistant or Alexa setup more timely. During the winter, these devices, which provide voice control for heating, start at $ 149 and have been reduced to some of the lowest prices of the year.

Features of Google Nest Mini:

Check out the 2nd generation Nest Mini, a smart speaker that can be operated by voice. Say “Hey Google” and play songs like Spotify and YouTube Music. The music sounds louder and richer. Ask the Google Assistant about the weather, news, and almost anything else. Listen to your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. Control compatible smart devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel to get all the latest videos, reviews and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5toys.com/2021/12/30/google-nest-mini-lowes-bundle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos