Desert Bedroom, Store Playroom: How Retailers Get Creatures





Visiting a physical store during a serious pandemic was a dangerous suggestion. If they were totally open, they needed the accuracy of military exercises to get inside. I put on a mask, applied a disinfectant, and tried to get out as soon as possible. However, with the dawn of 2022, consumers seem to want to return to the old-fashioned joy of going shopping, despite the continued spread of new variants of the virus. And brands are eager to accommodate them.

[Photo: Priscilla Cader/courtesy Lalo]Choose a new flagship store from Lalo, a children’s household goods startup that opened in New York’s NoHo district in November. The space is designed for parents and their children to pull up their (high) chairs and stay for a while. There is a “Play Cafe” where Maître d’Hôtel welcomes children, offering a menu of activities such as the color of the Play-Doh scooped up like ice cream. There is a breastfeeding corner for moms who need a private space for breastfeeding and pumping. There are parents’ classes on sleep training, children’s music lessons, postnatal training and massage sessions. And, of course, there are specialists who can help customers choose the right product for their home. (As the Omicron wave arrives in New York, Laro requires the visitor (who must be vaccinated) to fill out a field contact tracing form.)

Laro is not alone in investing in physical space. The brand is opening at the fastest pace in years, beyond pre-2019 levels. As of late August, retailers announced 4,616 new store openings, an increase of 50% across 2020. The pandemic isn’t over yet, but many brands are creating the immersive, hands-on retail experience that is the pre-pandemic trend.

[Photo: Priscilla Cader/courtesy Lalo]Don’t wait for the pandemic to end

When the pandemic broke out in early 2020, it hit the retail industry hard. The closure forced physical stores to close, reducing consumer spending on clothing and experiences by 24%. Retail sales fell 10.5% to nearly $ 5 trillion. This is a level not seen since 2016. As a result, many companies such as Lord & Taylor, J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and JCPenney have filed for bankruptcy. But in 2021, things started to change. The pandemic was still rampant, but with vaccines available, consumers were tentatively beginning to return to face-to-face shopping.

Lalo founders Greg Davidson and Michael Wieder paid close attention to consumer behavior. They launched the brand in 2019 and grew their business online. This is a well-worked approach during a pandemic. However, because their brand focused on things like highchairs and playtables, it was important to open a physical store because they knew that some consumers wanted to see the product directly before buying it. When was the problem?

“There were some moments when experts were predicting that they would return to normal, just as people would return to work in the fall,” recalls Davidson. “But then the delta variant arrived. After all, we decided that there was no clear end to the pandemic, so we had to adapt to this new normal.”

[Photo: Priscilla Cader/courtesy Lalo]In the fall, they took the plunge and found a NoHo space near a playground and bakery that young families often go to. They spent time creating a space that would be an oasis for exhausted young parents. However, they also made efforts to take even more precautions than the city mandates to ensure that everyone is at ease. For example, requiring vaccinations for both customers and employees. The interior is regularly disinfected, the class size is limited and all adults are required to wear a mask. And these efforts seem to be working.

“The traffic of people in our store exceeded our expectations,” says Wieder. “Parents in New York have been trapped in a small apartment for months and they see our store as a place to bring their children.” This was converted into sales. Wieder’s Note: Customers who stop by equip their homes with Lalo furniture before adding toys and activities for sale in the store.

Startups aren’t the only ones investing in an immersive, COVID-friendly in-store experience. Founded in 1852, the Swedish luxury mattress brand Hästens was eager to expand its presence in the United States before the pandemic broke out. In late 2020, the company developed a concept called Sleep Spa, which has five locations in New York and three locations in Los Angeles, beyond traditional mattress showrooms. Instead, as the name implies, these locations are designed to help customers improve their sleep quality. Customers can book an hour and talk to an expert about how to get more rest. There are also classes that promote better sleep habits through yoga, meditation and breathing exercises. (With the rise of Omicron, Hästens now has only one customer in the store at a time and works with one representative.)

“We were already developing the concept before the pandemic,” says managing partner Carl Larsson. “But we know that customers are one-on-one with someone, so we’ve emphasized the monopoly of experiences that customers tend to feel safer.”

Larson believes experience-based retail will take revenge in 2022, making it even harder for brands to stand out. Prior to COVID-19, brands were looking to more and more gimmick face-to-face activations to attract consumer attention. In many cases, Larson says these experiences have nothing to do with the brand’s products and values. With this in mind, he devised a creative way to introduce Hesten to the American market in a way that makes sense for the brand.

[Photo: Daniel Sahlberg/courtesy Hästens]Earlier this month, he launched an outdoor art installation in Joshua Tree, California, allowing people to experience the Hessence bed in nature. The company spent six months building a 14-foot round version of the Hessence mattress at the iconic Doo Little House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s disciple Kendrick Bangskellogg. The purpose was to transform the space into a shared room where people could lie down and enjoy the view.

“The partnership with Doolittle House embodies architecture and craftsmanship, with a genuine synergistic effect, from innovation to sustainability,” says Larsson.

[Photo: Daniel Sahlberg/courtesy Hästens]Extended mode

Many brands aren’t just investing in in-store experiences. There are also places where we are expanding our existing footprint. Take, for example, Jenni Kayne, a fashion and lifestyle brand launched in 2003, the company grows slowly, in Los Angeles, the founder’s hometown, and more broadly in California. I got support from.

As a brand focused on furniture, household items and cozy sweaters, Jenni Kayne performed well during the pandemic, quadrupling revenues from 2019 to 2021 to $ 100 million. In the midst of the blockade, customers were still flocking online to buy candles and blankets. Then, when the city reopened, customers returned to 13 brand stores in Palo Alto, California. Seattle; Boston; and beyond. These stores tend to have a small footprint and are close to restaurants. Like Laro’s place, they are a community gathering place: they offer free massages and wellness treatments on Wednesdays and host events like book signatures.

[Image: courtesy Jenni Kayne]CEO Julia Hunter believes that the key to the brand’s continued growth is to open more stores nationwide. She expects to double the brand’s footprint in 2022, saying that physical stores are very profitable and the average customer is spending $ 400. But more than that, they generate awareness about the brand and drive increased online sales. “Our store is very small, but productive,” says Hunter. “Customers who shop at our retail stores are six times the lifetime value of customers who only shop online.”

The brand says it is still opening new stores in 2022 due to the rapid spread of Omicron variants. However, flexibility remains. “We have adapted our in-store strategy throughout the pandemic,” said COO Lauren Holmes, noting that the brand moved its focus to digital events early on. “As the COVID situation evolves, we will continue to take similar steps to serve our customers in the most comfortable ways, such as face-to-face shopping, telephone orders and pickups.”

[Image: Sara Kerens/courtesy Jenni Kayne]Neighborhood Goods, a retail concept that brings online-only brands into some modern department store, also hopes to expand its physical footprint in 2022. The company was founded in 2017 and currently has stores in Plano, Texas and Austin. In New York City. These places are popping up with trendy products such as candle brand Boy Smells, beauty brand Megababe, eco-friendly toilet paper, Who Gives a Crap, and home workout technology Tonal. Each store also has a rotation menu restaurant, which often introduces the in-store brand.

The store was closed for several months in 2020 and reopened in the summer. Matt Alexander, founder and CEO of Neighborhood Goods, said he was particularly interested in protecting employees during a pandemic. The company requested vaccinations for all employees, provided leave for boosters and tests, and paid leave for people infected with the coronavirus. He says foot traffic is increasing throughout 2021, but given the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 across the country, he is ready to pivot.

“In the event of an outbreak, we will temporarily close the store so that the team with the shortage of staff is not burdened,” he says. “We will continue to pay attention to the event, as we have overcome the entire pandemic. Otherwise, we will continue to operate normally with the health and safety protocol set. That is our intention. “

He points out that before the pandemic, stores like him touted themselves as a community center where people could meet friends and feel like part of their neighborhood. That’s still the focus, and that’s why Alexander is actively working to build new locations across the country in 2022, but he hasn’t yet revealed the details. “The future of the pandemic is uncertain, but people seem to have a strong desire to return to the world,” he says.

