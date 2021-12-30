Omicron threat could hinder the recovery of the commercial market in 2022





Following trends in the housing sector, the commercial real estate market was slowly but rejuvenated in 2021. However, the emergence of new COVID variants and a potential third wave in the country are now in great urgency over their recovery.

After facing serious turmoil in 2020, the commercial real estate market was able to withstand the effects of the second COVID and blockade in 2021. Data on office leasing, warehousing and data center segments suggest that the market will grow by double digits in 2020. The leasing market in the top six cities grew 15.5% year-on-year, driven by sectors such as information technology (IT), banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and collaborative workspaces. Bangalore, Pune, Delhi-New supply surged 8% as the NCR market added capacity, according to Savills India research data.

Initial estimates by global real estate services company JLL indicate that growth in business activity, especially in the digital services sector, heavily boosted by pandemics, is set to attract US $ 5 billion worth of institutional investment in 2022. increase. The pre-pandemic era.

“The Indian economy is expected to achieve strength and widespread investment growth against the backdrop of a low interest rate environment, continued monetary stimulus, increased visibility of earnings across asset classes and a comprehensive growth policy. The list of REITs, difficult opportunities, asset diversification, high-growth data centers and logistics segments will boost investment momentum in 2022, “said Radha Dhir, India CEO and Country Head of JLL. increase.

Currently, the Indian office real estate market is projected to grow by 30-35% in 2022, driven by increased spending on technology by global companies and increased traction in the technology industry through digital transformation. India’s growing role in the field of innovation and R & D will encourage more global capacity centers to launch businesses while existing capacity centers continue to expand. Demand from other sectors such as BFSI and consulting is likely to show some improvement, even if other sectors such as e-commerce, manufacturing and healthcare become stronger, JLL said. increase.

In 2021, the retail sector regained some of the lost land after being severely hit by a pandemic, according to Uddhav Poddar, managing director of commercial developer Bhumika Group. “With the exception of retail, other real estate segments have also witnessed strong sales. The number of new launches has also increased to meet growing demand,” he said.

However, the rapid spread of the new COVID variant, Omicron, has tightened restrictions on public movements, raising concerns for industry stakeholders. According to them, if the blockade is reintroduced as in the last two years, segments like office leasing, especially traditional sectors such as consumer goods and services, transportation and logistics, engineering and manufacturing, will be further hit. prize. Three broad sectors have already significantly reduced their office space requirements in 2021. Cumulative share of the office space market increased from 18.1% in 2020 to 9.5%.

If the last two COVID waves and the subsequent blockade trends go awry, another COVID wave backed by a variant of Omicron could be a major restraint for some of the 2022 commercial real estate market. there is. According to professional services and investment management firm Colliers, COVID Wave has impacted very potential segments such as communal living. Between December 2020 and March 2021, as the market improved, the occupancy of most communal facilities exceeded 45-50 percent. However, since April 2021, the second wave has had a serious impact on the market.

