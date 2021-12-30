IIT Madras is India’s most innovative educational institution: ARIIA





According to the Atal Innovations Ranking, IIT Madras is recognized as the most innovative educational institution in India.

IIT Madras is an innovative educational institution in India. (Photo credit: PTI)

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has been recognized as India’s most innovative educational institute for the third consecutive year. It is ranked first in the Atal Ranking (ARIIA) of institutions for innovation outcomes.

IIT Madras as India’s Most Innovative Educational Institution

1438 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including all IITs, NITs and IISCs, have participated in the 3rd edition of the ARIIA Rankings compared to last year’s 674 HEIs.

The third edition of ARIIA has a special framework for non-technical institutions that further enhances institutional innovation and the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Minister of Education, announced the results of the ARIIA ranking. He also congratulates all the top performers in the various ARIIA ranking categories.

ARIIA 2021 ranks IIT Madras in 6 categories

1. CFTI (Central Funded Technical Institution) / Chuo University / National Importance Institution (Technology)

2. State Universities and Deemed Universities (Govt & Govt Support) (Technical)

3. Government Universities / Institutions (Government and Government Support) (Technical)

4.University & Deemed University (Self-finance / private) (technical)

5. Private Universities / Research Institutes (Self-Funded / Private) (Technology)

6. Institutes of National Importance, Chuo University and CFI (Non-Technical)

About ARIIA ranking

ARIIA provides a systematic ranking of educational institutions and universities. It aims to encourage Indian educational institutions to change their mindset and build an ecosystem to promote quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

