



Xbox Game Pass: Games that will appear on the Xbox Game Pass on the first day of 2022, and when they will arrive on Xbox (image credit: Pexels / pixabay via CanvaPro)

With just a few days left in 2021, gamers are already looking forward to the exciting video games that will be released in 2022.

And next year, we’re already looking for someone who can access the Xbox Game Pass on their Xbox console and PC.

Sign up for our daily newsletter i newsletter survived the noise

Microsoft has announced 31 games, including the long-awaited Stalker 2. It will be available for free on the first day of its release on the Xbox Games Pass next year.

Titles made available to Game Pass subscribers on the first day in 2021 included Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite.

But which games will be available for the first day release on the Xbox Games Pass in 2022?

It shows the first day releases of the Xbox Game Pass so far announced in 2022, how to get them, and when they will arrive on the Xbox console and PC next year.

read more

read more

GTA V Update 2021: How to play contract updates online in GTA5

What is an Xbox Game Pass?

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service available to Xbox console owners, PCs running Windows 10, and PC owners who have access to the Ultimate Game Pass using a multiplayer network or Xbox Live Gold.

With GamePass, which has more than 1 million subscribers, users can get early to Electronic Arts titles such as FIFA, Bethesda, Zenimax games such as Elder Scrolls and Fallout, and Microsoft games such as Halo, depending on the type of subscription they choose. You can access.

The game subscription service allows users to try out the game for free with immediate or early access. You’ll also have access to previous editions of blockbuster games such as Battlefield.

How much does it cost to subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass?

The Game Pass has three different subscription offers.

A monthly 7.99 console game pass subscription gives you access to over 100 console games to play across your Xbox console, chances to play new games added to the game pass catalog, member discounts, deals, and Xbox Game Studios. Provides access to the title. 1.

PC Game Pass is also 7.99 per month, with access to over 100 PC games as well, new games added to the Game Pass, the ability to play Xbox Game Studios titles on the same day as the release, and EA titles via EA. Provides access to. play.

In addition to all of the above content, Game Pass Ultimate for 10.99 per month includes cloud gaming, in-game content, offers, as well as Xbox Live Gold, Deals with Gold, and Games with Gold with console multiplayer access.

Which games will appear on the Xbox Game Pass on the first day of 2022?

Titles confirmed to arrive on the Xbox Game Pass on the 2022 release date include Shredders, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Total War: Warhammer 3, Atomic Heart, and Starfield.

With the introduction of Stalker 2, the sequel to GSC Game World’s cult-loving first-person shooting game Stalker, the Xbox Game Pass will be available on April 28, allowing Game Pass subscribers to play next-generation games optimized for Xbox. It will be like. Series X | S will be available on Microsoft’s next-generation consoles and Windows 10 PCs.

Similarly, the story-driven sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence will be released on Game Pass on the first day of 2022 and will be re-optimized for the Series X | S console, but the release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem is not yet available. Not officially announced. Announced.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to access the third installation of the Total War franchise with the release of Total War: Warhammer 3 on their PCs on February 17, 2022.

Check out the complete list of Xbox Game Pass games available on the first day of 2022 below.

Xbox Game Pass First Day Game Complete List and 2022 Release Date

Anaclesis-January 13

Windjammers 2-January 20

Edge of Eternity-February 10

Total War: Warhammer3-February 17th

Stalker 2: Chernobyl Heart-April 28

Warhammer 40,000 Dark Tide-Spring

Midnight Fight Express-Summer

Plague Tale: Requiem-2022

Chinatown Detective Office-2022

Crusader Kings III-2022

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising-2022

Frog Detective: Whole Mystery-2022

No one saves the world-2022

Message from the editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We rely more on your support than ever before, as the changes in consumer habits brought about by the coronavirus affect advertisers.

If you haven’t done so already, consider getting a digital subscription to support trusted fact-checked journalism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/culture/gaming/xbox-game-pass-the-games-coming-to-xbox-game-pass-on-day-one-in-2022-and-when-theyll-arrive-on-xbox-3510759 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos