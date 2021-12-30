IT Careers: Three Misconceptions That Block People





Today’s talent market is experiencing significant growth pain. Employers and candidates each have their own thematic views, witnessing a structural restructuring of what it means to work and what a career looks like.

Details vary by industry, experience, and level of education, but the greatest opportunity to rethink your talent lies in areas that have suffered from long-standing false beliefs.

IT is a prime example. Building an IT career reinforced by decades of standard operational procedures and rigorous, extensive processes often seems to mean resigning to one of several predetermined paths. I will. But today’s unique market conditions are overturning traditional workplace assumptions, and it’s time for IT professionals to abandon obstructive beliefs and embrace new possibilities.

Here are three outdated beliefs about IT careers that we should look forward to to help advance IT talent.

Misconception 1: Career advancement is a trade-off between IT and business

Career growth in IT means exchanging technical responsibilities for business responsibilities, and there is a general belief that it is difficult for many to swallow. For example, software developers who focus on hands-on deployment and innovation may find themselves ultimately managing more budget allocations than lines of code.

This tendency has the core of truth. IT organizations tend to hire from the inside. For example, promote a one-time engineer to a managerial position. And the traditional structure certainly prioritizes the business skills of senior staff. However, today’s IT professionals have a say in what their experience looks like, and major organizations are aware that old career tracks no longer apply.

An increasingly successful engineering culture has given way to deep technical leadership, including passionate engineers working alongside engineering teams. In fact, companies recognize that technology-first leadership styles are the growth driver for the entire organization, and senior IT engineers offer a unique perspective both in the field and in the boardroom. Its dual vision, which includes both business and technology, makes IT a very powerful voice in executive-level conversations.

Companies that enable IT talent to grow their careers and design and deploy cutting-edge technology increase retention and unleash the joint strength of business and technology leadership.

It is more important than ever for IT leaders to recognize the importance of empowering diverse teams to succeed collectively, not individually.

Misconception 2: IT leaders need to be the most skilled in the room

Organizations today are under pressure to innovate at high speeds, leaving little room for an engineering culture built around a particular person or skill set. To speed up and differentiate your competitors, it’s important to provide IT talent with common documented best practices so that proven solutions can be repeatedly scaled across the enterprise.

This approach challenges the old leadership notion that knowledge is sacred and top-down, and instead favors outstanding technology where skills are not limited to one person or one team. But it’s more important than ever for IT leaders to recognize the importance of empowering diverse teams to succeed collectively, not individually. This idea paves the way for technical leadership for those who understand that if something cannot be duplicated, it is a flame, not a success.

Misconception 3: All technical successes are numbers and codes

In essence, many software developers and engineers are passionate about getting new features, waking up thinking about what new technologies they can learn that day. And they should be. However, successful leaders have modeled long-term IT careers as being able to combine technical expertise with an organization or client’s devotion to the mission.

For example, when my colleague partnered with the federal government to build a newRecreation.govplatform, it wasn’t enough to focus on the technical components of the latest e-commerce platform. In order to gather insights and take a human-centered approach to the project, they need to go to the park, experience being a camper and be able to understand the day-to-day demands of being a park ranger. there was. And when a pandemic occurs, teams need to innovate how people experience national parks in a socially distant way, including designing new technological features that allow time-limited admission. did.

Technology-only thinking can overlook business needs. New fixes or features may be attractive from a technical point of view, but they do not solve the underlying problem. Always keep in mind that IT leaders need to maintain a dual focus and focus on the big picture to be successful.

Advance your IT career

There has never been a better time to reinvent an IT career and take ownership of experience in a powerful way. As the IT ecosystem adapts to and adapts to new ideas, removing the most common misconceptions is the first step towards growth and progress. By overcoming the old concept of leadership, organizations can pave the way for IT professionals to personalize their careers.

