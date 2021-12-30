The US case set another record. 50% increase in pediatric infections on December 5th COVID-19 update





According to the New York Times database, the United States reported approximately 489,000 new COVID-19 cases on December 29. This is almost twice the worst number of days since last winter’s surge. The new cases set a new record, bringing the 7-day average of new daily cases to over 301,000.

Omicron and Delta variants have significantly increased cases, but hospitalizations and mortality are well below levels during the surge last winter before vaccines became widely available.

At a COVID-19 briefing on December 29 at the White House, CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said the average seven-day hospital stay was about 9,000 per day, about 14 percent higher than the previous week. .. The seven-day average of daily deaths is about 1,100, a decrease of about 7% compared to last week. “Relatively low” hospitalizations and deaths may be due to the fact that hospitalization tends to be delayed by about 2 weeks from the case, but may be due to early signs of mild illness from other countries such as South Africa and the United Kingdom. There is also. Omicron, especially between vaccination and boost, “Dr. Warensky said.

5 recent updates:

1. The number of pediatric hospitalizations in the United States is increasing. According to HHS data quoted by the New York Times, an average of 1,200 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 each day last week, up from about 800 at the end of November.

According to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 199,000 cases were reported among children during the week leading up to December 23, an increase of 50% over new cases each week from the beginning of the month. New York has been particularly hit by the surge in pediatric cases, with hospitalizations doubling from 70 on December 11th to 184 on December 23rd in the past few weeks. The increase in hospitalizations is particularly concentrated in New York. Cities where child hospitalization increased from 22 to 109 over the same period.

According to health officials, more children are being treated for COVID-19, which is related to low vaccination rates and a large number of children infected with the highly infectious Delta and Omicron variants. doing.

“The important story to tell here is that the severity is much lower and the risk of serious serious illness seems to be lower,” Dr. David Rubin, MD, a medical scientist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told The Times. I think. ”

In an interview with NewsNation on December 30, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, is currently hospitalized and almost all severely ill children with COVID-19 have been vaccinated. Said not. “Practically all, if not 100 percent, the children who are seriously ill in our hospital from COVID-19 are those whose parents have decided they don’t want to vaccinate them,” he said. Said. “It can be avoided.”

As of December 28, approximately 34% of Americans between the ages of 5 and 25 have been fully vaccinated. Children under the age of 5 are not yet eligible for vaccination.

2. Health officials say hospitalization, not case count, should be used as an important indicator for measuring future viral infections. While Omicron has resulted in an unprecedented increase in the number of cases, the pandemic is in a different situation than the previous surge, with vaccines, tests, and soon oral treatment available.

“This is a change we’ve been waiting for in many ways, and we’re moving to a stage where we can get infected if vaccinated, especially if boosted. It can take days so much. I don’t feel good, but you’ll bounce back, which is very different from what we’ve seen in the past, “said Ashish Jha, director of public health at Brown University Providence. rice field.

Breakthrough cases are becoming more common, but the relatively low number of hospitalizations and deaths indicates that the vaccine is functioning as designed. Dr. Vin Gupta, MD, a Seattle-based doctor at the University of Washington and a related assistant professor of health metric science, said on December 16th, “We must get used to being positive for fully vaccinated people. “. To prevent positive tests for respiratory viruses like Omicron, but to keep you away from the hospital, and that’s exactly what they do. “

3. Studies suggesting that Omicron is less severe than Delta are preliminary, but encouraging, Dr. Forch said in a White House briefing. He pointed out international animal studies suggesting that Omicron is inefficient at replicating in the lungs. In the United States, a study of mice and hamsters funded by the National Institutes of Health also confirmed that Omicron was less toxic, Dr. Forch added.

“The data is promising, but still preliminary in many ways. Still, as more data accumulates, the data gets stronger and stronger,” he said. “And it is still unclear how these data will be transformed into other demographically diverse populations in the United States and around the world.”

4. The CDC updated its health care worker quarantine and quarantine guidance on December 23, stating that asymptomatic health care workers can return to work with a negative test after 7 days. On December 27, the CDC also reduced the recommended quarantine time for all asymptomatic people with COVID-19 from 10 days to 5 days, followed by 5 days of masking. According to Dr. Walensky, the agency’s goal was to make it easier for Americans to understand the new guidelines.

“What we know is that about 85-90% of viral infections occur during the first 5 days, so stay home during that period and mask the rest of the time for the last 5 days. You need to capture 10 to 15 percent, “she said in a December 29 interview with” CBS Mornings. “

5. Omicron’s surge is driving the transition from reusable cloth masks. Many health professionals advise Americans to abandon cloth masks and favor two- or three-layer masks that may provide increased protection against highly contagious varieties. Rochester, Minnesota-based May York Clinic bans patients and visitors from wearing certain types of face covers, such as gateles and bandanas, on December 29, discouraging people from wearing cloth masks. Said.

