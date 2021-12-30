Will Laser Weeding Robots Change Agriculture?





James Johnson witnessed the wrath of industrial agriculture. For decades, he and his family used fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides to achieve optimal yields on 3,100 acres of farms in New Mexico. And it all finally caught up with them.

He said he had 40 or 50 years of success, but suddenly peaked and began to fall off this cliff. I started seeing what they were doing and realized that most of them were self-harming. We were hurting biology, and a huge amount of our budget was devoted to chemistry.

Fourth-generation farmers who grow onions, cotton, pistachios, and peppershas are experimenting with other options to regenerate the land and eliminate the need to use chemicals. What is one of the innovative technologies he uses? According to Johnson, an automated machine, the Autonomous Laser Weeder, has replaced the need for manual weeding fields.

Since 2019, a £ 9,500 machine has crossed the Johnsons Farm line as part of a pilot project for Seattle’s technology starter Carbon Robotics, the company that makes LaserWeeder. With the ability to roll fields at 5 miles per hour and clear 15-20 acres of land daily, the machine uses a combination of laser technology, GPS and artificial intelligence (AI) to kill 100,000 weeds per hour. increase.

Machine lasers zapping weeds, and GPS, cameras, and AI technology help the machine drive automatically to distinguish between weeds and crops. The company also states that the machine does not destroy the soil because these gadgets use thermal energy to remove weeds rather than physical intervention such as tillage or chemicals. According to Johnson, LaserWeeder is powered by diesel and burns about 22 gallons in 20 hours.

Farmers use herbicides on most of the world’s agricultural land and apply 0.5 pounds of herbicide worldwide each year to cover all acres of the world’s agricultural land. LaserWeeder is introduced when herbicides, especially active ingredients such as glyphosate, are being scrutinized. For example, many studies have linked glyphosate to adverse environmental and public health effects. And in the last two years, three proceedings have ruled millions of dollars against plaintiffs who alleged that glyphosate caused cancers such as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Paul Mikesell, CEO of Carbon Robotics, says these issues are at the heart of his motivation to develop products that provide farmers with better ways to manage weed control. With enough robots trucking through the meadows, he hopes to have a transformative effect on the food system.

You can’t continue to be overly dependent on chemicals, says Mikecell. I often wonder how exciting it is to be able to reduce farmers’ use of herbicides and pesticides and improve human health.

Mikesell states that it is important to also consider the economic benefits of laser weeding units. On average, crop inputs such as chemicals, fertilizers and seeds make up about 28 percent of total farmers’ spending, according to USDA data. The workforce accounts for about 13.8 percent. From an internal investigation conducted by Carbon Robotics, the company found that machines could save up to 80% on farm costs. This helps alleviate the anxiety of finding a workforce that has been a challenge for many producers, especially during a pandemic.

Obviously there is a demand for laser weeding robots. The company sold out the 2021 and 2022 Laser Weeder models and started pre-ordering in 2023. Carbon Robotics didn’t share accurate pricing information, but Mikesell says the cost is comparable to a medium-sized tractor (in the $ 25,000 range). And $ 50,000). The current model is designed for large farms from 200 acres to tens of thousands of acres, but Mikesel says he plans to offer small business options. The model will land after 2023.

Carbon Robotics is the only company currently using laser weeders on the market. However, other startups such as Latvian WeedBot have told Modern Farmer by email that they plan to launch other laser weeding models in the coming months.

Already familiar with this technology, Johnson believes that it’s only a matter of time before laser weeding robots become a staple of American farms. It doesn’t matter if you’re a traditional farmer, a regenerated farmer, or an organic farmer, everyone is somehow engaged in a weed control struggle, he says. Most people are looking for something better than what traditionally exists. I really see the wall writing that this is the future. And that’s one of the reasons I really jumped in.

