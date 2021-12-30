The following products should be discontinued by Apple in 2022:





Apple is usually praised for new product releases. The iPhone 13 Pro and M1 Pro / Max MacBook Pro are arguably some of the company’s best launches in 2021. But as 2022 approaches, Apple doesn’t make sense in its lineup, so there are some products that should definitely be discontinued. Already.

Apple Watch Series 3 (2017)

This isn’t the first time Apple has said it should stop selling the Apple Watch Series 3. This product is still great for those who already own it, but I can’t recommend buying a smartwatch now or next year.

The main issue here is storage availability. Only 8GB is available on the Apple Watch Series 3, so it’s impossible to update properly. Apple has found a workaround to restore the Watch every time there is a new update, but the company could have solved it by simply selling an upgraded version of the Watch, perhaps a Cellular version with 16GB of storage.

If you’re thinking about buying an Apple Watch but don’t want to spend more on the new Series 7, there’s the much faster and much more powerful Apple Watch SE launched in 2020. This is Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6.

iPod touch (2019)

Once a great product, it’s now completely forgotten on Apple’s website, but in reality, you’ll have to work hard to find the 2019 iPod touch there.

Apple has advertised that the current iPod touch is all about full-speed fun. The company advertised the iPod touch as a gaming device before releasing the Apple Arcade service. Currently, there are more than 200 games on the game subscription platform, and after three years, the iPod touch feels like it’s been lost over time.

Run the A10 Fusion chip on your iPhone 7. It’s twice as fast as its predecessor, three times better graphics performance, and has only a 4-inch Retina display, but the iPod touch is too small. It is equipped with an 8MP camera capable of recording video in 1080p HD and a FaceTime HD camera with 1.2MP resolution.

I really hope Apple will update this now forgotten device with a bigger and brighter display, more storage capacity, and an improved camera. I think it’s better to buy an iPhone or iPad mini, but some people listen to some songs on their device, have some apps, and want to forget about their Cellular connection.

Mac mini (2018)

Now that Apple is in the midst of a transition from Intel to its own Apple Silicon, it feels strange that the company still sells Mac minis with Intel processors. There’s a reason you shouldn’t buy an Intel-powered Mac right now because it’s more expensive than the M1’s equivalent. Apple will stop supporting it.

The Intel Mac mini comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 512GB SSD storage, up to 3.2GHz 6-core 8th generation Intel Core i7, 64GB of RAM, up to 2TB. SSD storage, and support for 10 Gigabit Intel. It could still be a great computer today, but it doesn’t meet the entry-level Mac because the M1 Mac mini starts at $ 699 and costs at least $ 1,099.

Beats Solo3 Wireless (2016)

Beats Solo3 Wireless could not be excluded from this list because Apple owns Beats. Why is Beats / Apple selling Beats Solo3 Wireless when the company recently discontinued the infinitely good product Beats Solo Pro?

With a battery life of up to 40 hours, the Beats Solo3 Wireless has the old “cheap” look of the Beats brand, and the Solo Pro looks more beautiful and premium (although not at all comfortable).

The Solo3 Wireless uses a W1 chip to help with fast pairing with all Apple devices, but for $ 200, the AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro do a better job with ANC, features, and sound quality. If you’re looking for headphones, Beats Studio3 Wireless may help, but I think Apple should make new Beats headphones as soon as possible.

wrap up

For me, these are four products that Apple should discontinue from its lineup. I believe they were lost in time and customers who bought it now will be disappointed with the general experience.

What do you think about them? Are there any other products that Apple shouldn’t sell in 2021/2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/12/30/apple-should-stop-selling-series-3-mac-mini-intel-ipod-touch-beats-solo3-wireless/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos