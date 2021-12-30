PCR Tests Near Me: Using clever Google Maps tricks, you can find the closest Covid test





Are you trying to find a Covid test center?Here’s a handy google map trick that can help you find the closest one without much hassle what you need to know about it

There is a clever Google Maps trick to find the nearest Covid Center

Image: SIPA USA / PA image)

Taking the Covid test has become a part of our daily lives. With the proliferation of Omicrons, it is becoming increasingly important to take tests and play your part to stop the spread of the virus.

If you have difficulty finding a coronavirus testing center near your home, there is one clever trick that can make things much easier using Google Maps.

From checking driving times to finding the nearest supermarket, Google Maps has several uses and is a lifesaver in many situations.

This will also help you find the nearest Covid test center.

How to find a nearby Covid test center using Google Maps

image:

Getty Images)

Google Maps is a very simple trick that will save you time and help you avoid long queues at the Covid Test Center.

All you need to do is tap the app and enter the Covid test near me or the PCR test near me in the search bar. You can choose from several options.

This trick can be used via Google Maps on your laptop or PC, but it’s easier and more reasonable to use the app via your iPhone or Android.

Along the way, you can also change the map to your mobile phone’s traffic settings by pressing the diamond icon above the V-shaped chevron. On your laptop or PC, just click on the terrain tap.

By doing this, you can also avoid traffic on the way to the test center. Roads glow green in areas with little or no traffic. When there is heavy traffic, the app will be displayed in yellow and clogs and cues will be displayed in red and dark brown.

How to book a PCR test

image:

AFP via Getty Images)

There are several ways to book a PCR test. You can book it for delivery at home or do it on a test site.

You can choose to order the tests you receive at home or book at a nearby test site via the government website where you will find all the details you need at your local test clinic.

Recently, anyone who tried to book a test center slot online was told that nothing was available. If you encounter any of these issues with your online service, we recommend calling 119 to arrange a PCR test. Daily from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.

People with symptoms are advised to be tested as soon as possible and order a home kit if they cannot reach or book the test site.

New Year’s Covid test confusion as British struggle to order lateral flow and PCR

The Covid test confusion is set to last for two weeks as Sajid Javid warns that there are “constraints” in the system.

