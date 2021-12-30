The best thing to see on the internet before the end of 2021: Bernie Sanders convinces Elon Musk in a parody video in a viral video





The parody conversation between Elon Musk and Bernie Sanders has become viral, and many have come to comment on how surprisingly realistic it looks.

This clip, which is more than three minutes long and features each pair’s moments in the popular Joe Rogan Experience, was originally shared on Twitter by Justin T. Brown earlier this week.

Twitter users are very enthusiastic about this clip and explain that it will be the most common on the internet before the end of 2021.

The two men breathe a breeze into what brings about a hilarious exchange about income inequality, greed, innovation, taxes and cannabis.

Returning to the real world, Mr. Sanders was particularly critical of the recent Tesla and SpaceX chief tax affairs.

In recent years, various loopholes have allowed Mr. Musk to pay a small amount of federal tax compared to his extraordinary wealth. It swelled to the point where he became the wealthiest man in the world in 2021.

Mr. Sanders, who represents his hometown of Vermont in the US Senate, begged Billionaire to pay an immediately confused message by progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren at his fair tax burden.

But the comment appeared on Twitter to Mr. Musk, who wrote: I keep forgetting that you are still alive. [Mr Sanders]..

The pair’s popular parody video highlights the issue of taxes. One of the notable exchanges is also characterized by the appearance of Mr. Sanders educating businessmen about wealth inequality.

Over the last three decades, the top 1% of the 80-year-old state has increased wealth by $ 21 trillion.

The lower half of the United States saw a $ 900 billion decline in their wealth.

Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, replied: Well, that’s strange.

Musk then cheerfully praises the strengths of tunnels, flamethrowers and underground spacecraft and solves the problem.

Further in the clip, Senator Sanders tells Mr. Musk to pay your taxes. That’s what I want you to do.

Musk appears to be hesitant and replies: Absolutely not.

This clip is friendly and humorous, but has evoked an interesting reaction from a few Twitter users who wanted to see the actual replacement version.

The truth, as the author Marianne Williamson wrote on Twitter [What Senator Sanders says] Although it’s not real.

The original clip has been viewed over 15,000 times on YouTube and has thousands more shares on both Twitter and TikTok.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/bernie-sanders-elon-musk-parody-video-b1984376.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos