Why keep using your laptop’s built-in webcam even though you know it well





I’m the very person who needs to care about my appearance on Zoom calls. I do not mean the condition of my hair or the appearance of hormonal scabs on my face. I’m talking about image quality. Focal length. Blurred. I have been writing and reviewing cameras and smartphones for over 10 years. I use the video conferencing platform all my work. I own a nice camera that can be connected to my laptop and used for Zoom meetings. But I don’t, and I just don’t care.

I know how flattering a longer focal length is than my MacBook Air’s built-in wide-angle lens. I have the tools, knowledge, and power to use the soft, blurry background behind it. If so, maybe Id orders more respect at the meeting. My colleague may scroll through the sea of ​​thumbnails of staff who meet Zoom. And seeing the pure professionalism that my image creates, I think of myself, the man, Allison, is really with her shit. Instead, they see a grainy image of a person who is clearly not getting enough sleep, and a cluttered, disgustingly focused background.

I have the tools, knowledge, and power to use soft and blurry backgrounds

I wish I could blame my indifference on blockade fatigue. We have entered the third year of this virus. At this point, the pandemic has more false consequences than the “return of the king.” There are too many real things to worry about, such as variations and case numbers. But I don’t mind worrying about whether the public space I’m in is properly ventilated, even if I can regain the emotional energy I spend every day. I know. I’m just not interested.

Many of my colleagues use nice cameras in video Hangouts and launch with a special tripod and flattering lighting. They look great! Applaud their efforts! And for them, it’s more than just a bit of a fancy look at a Zoom conference. It’s a product of a common feature that connects all of us geeks: the tendency to tinker with things.

Sometimes I like tinkering and sometimes I don’t. I use the TV’s built-in speakers and the espresso machine’s built-in grinder. Audio geeks and espresso geeks will find this scary. Meanwhile, I spent a significant portion of the summer of 2020 transforming Animal Crossing Island into Jurassic Park.

It was a real love labor.

Many rational people will think of it as a poor use of time. For me, it was a tinker. I’m not interested in tinkering with the webcam, but I’m tinkering with pixel art to ensure that the 10,000 volt sign in the Tyrannosaurus Rex paddock is at risk.

So my fellow geeks tinker with your gorgeous webcam, a PC built from spare parts around your apartment, or the perfect espresso grind. It looks like a video conference amateur, but the Animal Crossing Island is pure white. It looks like he wasn’t out of the house in 2022, so we’ll need our project to keep tinkering.

