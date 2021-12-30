Top 5 Most Searched Photos of the Year on Google Trends Kpop Idols





The end of the year is an opportunity to look back on the achievements of last year and the idols this year. Recently, Google Trends has provided trend data for the top 5 most searched photos of Kpop Idols this year by Google Trends, including some of the most famous names in the world of Kpop Idols. This also reflects the current popularity of idols in the minds of the public. Let’s take a look at five names beyond the thousands of other idols on this typical list.

Kpop is becoming more and more popular worldwide, and Korean idols are more interested, loved and ranked among the most searched people on Google. Therefore, Google Trends has listed the top 5 most searched photo Kpop idols this year by Google Trends. They are the people who have the most searched images on Google in the last year. It’s not hard to understand that they are the best idols today and the handsome and beautiful idols who are ranked in the top ranks of Kpop. The detailed list is as follows:

05. BTS SUGA

Overcoming the names of thousands of other idols is SUGA, which ranks 5th in the top 5 most searched image Kpop idols of the year on Google Trends. The resurrection of SUGA earlier this year after shoulder surgery has received a great deal of enthusiasm from the masses. Not only that, SUGA continues to captivate the masses with its cool and cute image. In particular, the rap song “Butter” helped SUGA make a strong impression on the public with its catchy melody.

04.BLACKPINK Lisa

Thai-born female singer is the highest ranked name among Kpop female idols with the most searched images on Google in 2021. Lisa is known as the youngest of Black Pink, a female singer with dance ss. And a good rap. In 2021, Lisa constantly broke records with her solo album LALISA, shining in fashion and beauty as the face of many world-famous and expensive brands. Lisa also proves her charm when she has many different styles that are charming and cute.

03. BTS Jimin

In 2021, Jimin continues to make Google “crazy” with great images. Jimmin is also the idol ranked third when he owns the most searched images on this platform in the past year. Jimmin captivated the masses with his wonderful singing and dancing ss. Not only that, he holds the record for 35 consecutive weeks, making him the most famous name in the monthly personal brand value rankings.

02. BTS V

The second most searched photo Kpop idol top 5 of the year on Google Trends on the list is V with his genius face. It’s not difficult to see V’s popularity through photography, as his own unique aura always captivates the viewer. His dress style is also so fashionable that it has been the subject of much debate. Just a random search for his name will help you find pictures of his genius beauty on Google.

01. BTS Jungkook

BTS’s Golden McNee, ranked fifth in the list of the 100 most beautiful men in the world voted by TC Candler this year, is at the top of the list of Kpop idols in last year’s most searched photos. not. Last year, Jungkook became a well-known name on many social networking platforms, demonstrating his strong charisma in many parts of the world. Images of Jungkook are frequently searched in Europe and mrcn countries, often accounting for more than 30% of the idols with the most searched images.

Jungkook is fascinated by his charming masculine beauty, coolness, and unique aura on stage. Besides, there are also cute and sweet everyday moments. Congratulations to Jungkook for adding another title to the collection!

Jungkook

See details below.

