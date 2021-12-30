A turbulent year for technology





2021 wasn’t the flagship year of innovation, but there were some interesting products launched last year.that too

Larry Magido (Gary Reyes / Mercury News)

A year of widespread criticism and ridicule of the global chip shortage, the proliferation of COVID-19 infections, and the impact of at least some tech companies on our society.

The impact of COVID-19 on bad weather, fires in production facilities, trade wars with China, staffing of chip makers and consumer demand all affect the supply and price of many high-tech products, including automobiles. It contributed to the shortage. The shortage is also affecting the annual CES technology trade fair to be held on January 5th in Las Vegas. Gary Shapiro, head of the industry group that runs CES, told The Associated Press that the chip shortage “probably created more exhibitor cancellations related to COVID.” “Some exhibitors haven’t participated because they can’t get the product or put together a prototype,” he added. I think the shortage is a problem, but the main reason the 2022 show is likely to attract a much smaller number of visitors and exhibitors seems to be the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. .. Except for 2021, when CES was canceled, I’ve been to Las Vegas every year for CES, now obsolete COMDEX, or both since 1981. But like many media organization colleagues, I skip the trip to Las Vegas and cover whatever happens at CES2022 from home.

Perhaps the biggest tech story of 2021 was something the tech industry wanted to avoid. Facebook (now Meta) is sponsored by a company that whistleblowers have been in the spotlight with The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and other media organizations to show that Meta-owned Instagram can have a negative impact on mental health. Revealed many issues, including investigations. Some teenage users. But Facebook wasn’t the only one to get bad news. Apple and Google have been accused of deceiving the general public and smartphone app developers by demanding the use of the app store for distribution and charging a high fee of 30% for paid apps. Amazon is facing scrutiny and proceedings to unfairly crush its competitors, and Google is being investigated by the Justice Department for unfair control over the advertising market. Criticism of Big Tech is one of the things that Democrats and Republicans seem to agree on, but complains that one suppresses freedom of speech and the other cannot stop dangerous speech. increase. Our political divisions, and even the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, have been partially criticized on Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

Bright spot

There were some bright spots in Tech’s 2021 portfolio. For one thing, despite the advent of vaccines and the hope that people could return to the office, workers around the world continued to rely on computers, smartphones, and the Internet to do their jobs. However, the Delta and Omicron variants have encouraged many companies to postpone, or at least severely limit, face-to-face work, and at the same time, many of their workers not only prefer video commuting, but also come. I realized I was able to get the job done without it. Video conferencing systems such as Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams were only part of the solution.

Services like Slack allow employees to interact with colleagues in real time, and virtual private networks and other technologies allow employees to log in to the company’s network from anywhere. As someone who has worked at home for decades, it wasn’t surprising to me that while working at home, people could be productive, and perhaps even more productive. Just this week I had to do a TV segment. Previously, you had to go to the studio or host the crew in your home office. Not only was it broadcast from home, but the reporter KPIX Kitd, who was interviewed, was broadcasting from the car. He had a MacBook on his dashboard. I have a home studio with a reasonably high-end microphone and a 4K webcam. Together, they cost less than $ 500 and are a small fraction of what TV stations usually pay for remote cameras. Many people who go to the TV from home just use the laptop’s built-in camera, and some don’t care about the external microphone.

Interesting products for 2021

There were some interesting products released this year. Like most smartphone upgrades, Google’s Pixel 6 wasn’t a big deal, but it comes with a software feature called Magic Eraser, which often comes from photos to objects without affecting the background. Can be removed very easily.

Rivian announced the R1T electric pickup truck, and Ford announced the F-150 Lightning electric truck. I hope to get an electric RV someday or turn one of these trucks into an RV, but it will take some time before it goes into practical use. In the meantime, electric pickups want to be picked up by the Heartland people who may be avoiding Tesla and other electric cars. These electric cars currently seem to be popular only in the blue states.

Popular Science has announced the 100 greatest innovations in the 2021 Awards. Among them is the Simple and Convenient Surface Adaptive Kit for Microsoft Surface laptops, which provides a 3D sticker that allows people with serious visual problems to identify important keys and match ports to cables. .. There are DIY ways to achieve this, but it’s great to see PC makers offering them in the form of kits.

Here we want a happy, healthy and productive 2022.

Disclosure: Larry Magid is the CEO of ConnectSafely.org, a non-profit internet safety organization supported by Facebook, Google, Amazon and other technology companies.

