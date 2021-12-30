Inclusion model?Tech Investor Erel Margalit Markets Startup City Hub





Israeli entrepreneur and investor Erel Margalit concludes an even more fruitful year in 2021.

Founder and Executive Chairman of Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), one of Israel’s oldest and most established venture capital firms with 160 portfolio companies, the Food Technology Center in Galilea and the Digital Health Center in Haifa. Launched two innovation hubs. This week — and advanced negotiations are underway to bring his unique innovation model, Startup City, to Paris and Dubai.

This form, with the support of local governments and national governments, draws on the idea of ​​connecting prominent engineers and business players with social and cultural entrepreneurship while leveraging the local talents of a particular city. Is based. This model builds a public-private partnership for a regional technology-driven ecosystem and is designed by the non-profit organization Israel Initiative 2020 (ii2020), founded by Margalit in 2013, to attract and “excellent”. It is based on the vision of launching a “center”. Young professionals and families raise the standard of living and reduce socio-economic gaps.

Margalit, a former Labor Party (2015-2017) MK, brings a powerful social element to entrepreneurship and investment. In 2002, he acted as the predecessor of ii2020, shaping the belief that community development stems from strengthening community support and empowering people from a young age towards society, of the underprivileged youth of Jerusalem. Founded Bakehila (Hebrew community), a community organization for entrepreneurship. He later founded a high-tech incubator, Margarit Startup City Jerusalem, which hosts Israeli startups, multinational enterprises, investment centers and R & D centers on a 50,000-square-meter campus in the heart of the capital.

Bakehila has become the Margalit Startup City Community, promoting social projects, overseeing national volunteer activities, and working with low socio-economic regions to promote entrepreneurship.

This week, Margalit launched a new innovation accelerator in Haifa with a focus on digital health, along with Israel Innovation Authority, Chip Multinational Nvidia, Dutch medical equipment conglomerate Philips, and Israeli HMO Clalit. Startup City Haifa – Called Digital Health Accelerator, hosts eight startups developing innovative medical and healthcare technologies in collaboration with local hospitals, international companies, and universities, including Technion.

JVP founder Erel Margalit (Center) launched a digital health accelerator in Haifa in December 2021. (MichaBrikman)

The launch took place three months after Margarit launched the Foodtech Innovation Center in the northern Israeli town of Kiriyat Schmona in September.

Positioning Israel as an international hub for food technology, the center will be in the region over the next few years, addressing threats to food supplies such as global warming and drought, and growing concerns about the Earth’s limited resources. He said it would create jobs for thousands of people. Strategic partners of Margalit Startup City Galil include Cisco, Deloitte, Tel Hai Academic College, and the Migal Research Institute, the Israeli Ministry of Science and Technology Regional R & D Center in Galilee.

Food technology is the next cyber[security], And I believe Israel is becoming a superpower in this area, Margarit said in September.

The Haifa and Kiriyat Schmona locations have joined the innovation hubs of Beersheva and New York, both with a particular focus on cybersecurity. This is a central area of ​​investment for JVP with 16 cyber portfolio companies.

Diversity of cities and buildings

Margarit is currently looking to Paris, Dubai and other Israeli and international cities, saying that cities and local governments will play a key role in fostering a lasting technology and business ecosystem. I did.

“The city story depends on technology and innovation and will be lost if there is no way to attract the young and creative generation,” Margarit said in an interview with the upcoming Margarit Startup City last week in the Israeli Times. Told to. Tel Aviv.

Erel Margalit, outside the Margalit Startup City / JVP Cyber ​​Security Hub, a joint project with New York City on February 3, 2020. (Courtesy / Shahar Azran)

Cities need additional aspects such as “social impact and business sharing,” he said, and 2021 was “a year to celebrate it.”

Margarit pointed out the significant changes in the Israeli technology industry in recent years. Israel’s tech industry boasts billions of dollars like never before, with an unprecedented number of companies entering the capital markets, more deeply rooted locally and refraining from rapid sales I am.

Israeli companies say, “You don’t have to be a genius child, you can be a leader in the international market, and you can move not only to product development and innovation, but also to sales and marketing operations, identity and leadership building. Ultimately I’m aware .. Tell me a big story and get up, “Margarit said.

JVP has traditionally taken a long-term approach to fostering startups and becoming large companies, pointing out that portfolio costumes such as Cyber ​​Ark and Qlik Technologies have been released at a valuation of $ 1 billion. increase.

At the same time, the industry needs to think more broadly about diversity and inclusions that can have real social impacts.

“8200 people are not the only leaders of the next generation. [Israeli] “High-tech industry,” he said, referring to the elite IDF Intel unit whose members are highly sought after in the high-tech sector after military service.

Former Army combatants “may not understand the code, but they understand the people and the spirit,” Margarit said.

The same concept applies to doctors, writers, content creators, agriculture and food professionals, and professionals in different disciplines who “bring different faculties into the tech industry.”

“And this is where tech meets cities, because it’s the next challenge for Israeli tech. [sector] And the common high tech for the next 5-10 years is inclusion. Elitism cannot continue. It’s great to have good leaders, engineers, and inventors, but when you build a big company, you create other abilities such as product support, marketing, and other creative energies. “

Israel is “not only a technology hub in the world, but also a creative hub.”

JVP Erel Margalit opened a new Food Technology Innovation Center in Kiriyat Schmona on Thursday, September 2, 2021. (OferFreiman)

Israel’s technology industry not only suffers from a serious shortage of human resources, but also lacks diversity. Ultra-Orthodox workers make up only 3% of the technical workforce. Arab Israelis make up 2%. The employment rate of women in the technology industry is about 30%, 18% for technology managers and 9% for CEOs. According to a report by Start-Up Nation Central earlier this year, about 4.5% of Israeli tech companies were founded by female-only teams, compared to 84.5% by male-only teams.

Many Israeli tech industries and politicians are “very well-meaning and want to support inclusion, but I don’t know how to do that,” Margarit said.

One of the ideas behind the startup city model is to leverage a comprehensive local talent pool, he explained. “We need to listen to the region or city, understand it, and understand its strengths.”

If Israel wants to lead a particular sector in the next few years, “you can’t do that from Tel Aviv alone.”

For example, Startup City Galil can leverage the agricultural and food talents of Kiriyat Schmona, the surrounding 22 Kibbutz, Druze and Arab villages to make all this energy a multi-faceted center of excellence. increase. That way you can get great things. “

Bet on food technology

Food technology as a component of climate technology “will be a major theme” for JVP, Margarit said.

“To survive, we need to change the way we eat and farm, so it’s existential, timely, and interesting,” he said. Unlike cybersecurity, which is opaque to those who are not in the field, food technology is “genuine, about people’s lives and culture.”

On Thursday, September 2, 2021, we will attend the opening of a new food innovation center called Margarit Startup City Galil in Kiriyat Schmona. (Provided)

“Culture and food are part of people’s identities. When making some of these changes, we allow the younger generation to come up with new ideas … about how they participate. [Food tech] For years, it wasn’t what people thought of as a high-tech category. And that’s what’s interesting to us, “he said.

According to Margarit, there could be many food technology unicorns in Israel over the next few years.

