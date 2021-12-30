These were the 10 biggest funding rounds – Tech.eu





Europe is often seen as a place where basic research drives innovation across the country and industry, and its approach takes a long time to bring category leaders, breakthrough products, and exorbitant transaction value. increase. At least when we look at a comparison of global funding statistics, we often tell ourselves it.

Anyway, deeptech is definitely a growing industry on this side of the Atlantic Ocean. Deep tech companies raised about $ 20 billion in the first nine months of 2021, according to data presented by Atomico. Perhaps due to differences in how Deep Tech defines it, our own numbers are a bit smaller, around 12 billion. (Actually, there seems to be no agreement on whether it is two words or one word.)

In this overview, deep tech companies are defined as companies that use extensive (scientific) research to bring innovative products to market. This doesn’t mean that these companies need to come up with the product first, but the niche should be narrow enough and mostly made up of other deep tech players.

One notable category not covered in this article is pure biotechnology companies that belong to their own league in many ways, including funding.

Now, without further delay, dive into the wonderful world of European science, research, and fascinating things that raised the most investor money in 2021.

$ 10.125 billion digital treatment

The Swiss digital neurotherapy platform MindMaze raised $ 125 million from the AlbaCore Capital Group in October, and the startup was worth more than $ 1.5 billion. In addition to that product, the company’s list of supporters is also known for the fact that it includes Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

MindMaze uses neurological expertise to design games that use virtual reality and augmented reality to enable patients to recover motor function after a stroke or trauma. Games that can be played at home or in the hospital include tasks that move the arms, legs, and torso in specific ways. The movements monitored by the camera are amplified in-game and trigger rewards.

9. $ 165 million for DNA printers

French biotechnology startup DNAScript secured $ 165 million in October, months after launching a benchtop DNA printer for use in CRISPR gene editing applications. The Series C round was led by Coatue and Catalyst Capital Management, bringing the total amount raised by DNAScript to $ 280 million.

The printer in question, called the SYNTAX platform, is a device that “sets up in 15 minutes and produces up to 96 oligos ready for use in genomics and molecular biology research within hours.” The company’s technology promises to transform a multi-industry research process involving synthetic biology by printing longer DNA sequences and delivering them within hours.

8. $ 180 million for AI-supported research platforms

Founded in France, AI startup Owkin officially became a unicorn in November when it signed a deal with biopharmacy giant Sanofi. In addition to $ 180 million in equity funding, Owkin will receive $ 90 million over the next three years as part of a “discovery and development partnership.” The transaction also provides for additional payments that depend on achieving certain milestones in the research process.

Although not a basic research company itself, Owkin applies AI to medical and biotechnology research around the world, making it fit for deep tech molds. The platform connects data scientists, clinicians, academic researchers, and pharmaceutical companies to create global datasets while protecting patient data within the hospital’s local infrastructure. The product consists of four parts: Owkin Loop (network), Owkin Connect (technology infrastructure), Owkin Studio (AI software tools), and Owkin Lab (expertise).

7. $ 205 million for electric air taxi

Bristol-based company Vertical Aerospace landed $ 205 million in November to support its work on electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Funds from the US-based company Mudrick Capital and Paris-based Kouros will be used to certify and produce the first vehicle in Vertical Aerospace.

A VX4 aircraft that fits four passengers and one pilot will be certified around 2024. According to the specifications, it can fly at a maximum of 321 km / h and has a cruising range of over 160 km. Manufacturers also claim that the VX4 will be “almost silent” in flight. While Vertical Aerospace already has 1,350 pre-orders for the VX4, at airports in London, Tokyo and Sao Paulo, we are interested in testing the aircraft as a flying taxi.

6. 195 million to fight COVID-19

Oxford Nanopore, a UK-based DNA sequencing biotechnology company, secured a surprise fund of $ 195 million in May prior to its IPO in September. The listing, which the company raised $ 524 million, valued the Oxford-based company at about $ 5 billion.

Having developed next-generation devices for DNA and RNA sequencing, the company is actively fighting COVID-19. The focus was on tracking coronavirus mutations with proprietary genome sequencing technology and providing rapid testing of the NHS.

5. $ 220 million for agile robots

German hardware and software startup Agile Robots raised $ 220 million in September in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. With this funding agreement, Agile Robots was worth over $ 1 billion. Headquartered in Munich and Beijing, the company humbly calls its products the “future of robotics” because it can deploy five-finger robots in a wide range of environments, from appliance assembly lines to medical institutions.

Agile Robots emphasizes four pillars of robot technology. Perception of force. This means that the robot can literally feel the physical world. Advanced vision technology based on deep learning. An autonomous program that enables robots to develop and adjust moving trajectories in real time. An intelligence algorithm that allows robots to quickly adapt to new environments.

4. 200 million for more eVTOL vehicles

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) startup Volocopter, founded in Germany, secured $ 200 million in March to support the certification and production of the eVTOL air taxi vehicle VoloCity. Unlike aircraft developed by Vertical Aerospace, which resembles traditional airplanes, German aircraft look like steroid quadcopters with a helicopter cabin mounted under a frame with 18 rotors. increase.

VoloCity can carry one passenger and one pilot up to 35km at up to 100km / h. In the future, Volocopter envisions a vehicle with two passengers on board and operating autonomously. The aircraft has a removable battery that can be replaced within 5 minutes. This will significantly reduce travel time and enable near-continuous service.

Rome’s Fiumicino Airport could be the first place for Volo City to operate. The plan is to connect the airport to several locations in the Italian capital already within “2-3 years”.

3. $ 300 million for satellite internet access

London-based satellite communications company OneWeb has raised $ 300 million in investment from South Korean defense electronics and information infrastructure company Hanwha Systems, with a valuation of over $ 3 billion.

OneWeb had a one-year roller coaster in 2020 saved from bankruptcy by the British government and Bharti Global. Bharti Global has invested $ 1 billion in the company together. But these days, 394 of the planned 648 satellites are already orbiting our planet, so they look pretty alive.

With the launch of the entire satellite constellation scheduled for next year, OneWeb should be able to provide customers around the world with fast, low-latency Internet access. The list of potential customers includes “telecommunications providers, aviation and shipping markets, ISPs, and governments around the world.”

2. $ 600 million for surgical robots

UK-based robotics company CMR Suzuki landed $ 600 million in a Series D funding round in June. The round, which was worth $ 3 billion, was co-led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Ally Bridge Group.

CMR Surgical’s main product is a robotic keyhole surgery system called Versius. Optimized for minimally invasive surgery, it focuses on conditions such as enteropathy and intestinal cancer. At the time of the announcement, CMR stated that Versius was already involved in 1,000 surgeries. It is used not only in the four NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom, but also in Italy, India, United Arab Emirates, Australia and more.

1. $ 2.75 billion for sustainable batteries

This is the largest deep tech funding round of the year, also the largest, and was raised in June by Swedish battery developer Northbolt. Its mission is to produce sustainable lithium batteries, and the company will use this money to increase its annual capacity in Europe to 150 GWh by 2030. The funding was co-led by existing investors Goldman Sachs and Volkswagen. One is the Swedish pension fund AP1-4 and the Canadian OMERS.

Volkswagen donated $ 500 million to this round and maintained a 20% stake in the battery maker. The German car giant also ordered Northbolt for a $ 14 billion battery in March. Another player in the region, BMW, ordered a battery worth $ 2.3 billion last year. In addition to these, Northvolt is working with Swedish truck maker Scania and energy storage company Fluence (a joint venture between Siemens and AES).

Earlier this week, Northbolt announced that its Swedish production facility had delivered the first lithium-ion battery cell. According to the company, this type of cell is the first cell to be completely designed, developed and assembled at Gigafactory by a European company. He also mentioned that commercial distribution will begin in 2022.

These are some of the most important deep tech deals we’ve seen over the year. The European industry of innovative, R & D-rich companies and products has once again proved to be not only highly resilient but also diverse in the face of pandemics. Stay tuned for more focused coverage of the New Year. In the meantime, check out this year-end retrospective series.

