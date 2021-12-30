Google Chromecast with Google TV Review: The Best Google Streamer





The original Google Chromecast reveals how customers have consumed their content, making it easier than ever to enjoy it from their mobile phone, computer, or tablet. But since then, there have been many changes. In particular, competition is intensifying. Everyone except Apple seems to have a cheap streaming stick that can send content from other devices or open smart streaming apps on the device itself. The latest Chromecasts, Google Chromecast and Google TV, both serve as a way for Google to compete and showcase the latest smart TV platform, Google TV.

But with so many other options, how well does Google Chromecast with Google TV actually work? And how good is it over the low-end Chromecast? I’ve been using the device to find it.

Google Chromecast with Google TV design

Chromecasts with Google TV are a bit bigger than other Chromecast devices, but still small enough to easily hide behind the TV, so a flexible cable helps. There is a USB-C port for power supply on the bottom, made of white plastic. At least mine-there are three colors: Snow White, Sunrise Peach, and Sky Blue. It looks fine, but it hides behind the TV.

There is an HDMI port at the end of the cable, which thankfully supports the HDMI 2.1 specification. The device can be powered from a wall outlet or directly from the TV using a compatible TV. I couldn’t really get enough power from the Hisense TV I was testing. Therefore, it had to be plugged into a suitable power outlet instead.

The device does not have an Ethernet port, which makes WiFi unavailable. In most cases this is not a big deal. If you really need a wired connection, you can get a USB-C-Ethernet adapter for your device.

More important than the device itself is the associated remote design. The remote control is relatively small and made of the same white plastic. Unlike some other remote controls, there is no channel control, only software control. It can also be used to control the volume and power of your TV, with quick buttons for YouTube and Netflix. The buttons are clicky and easy to access. Unfortunately, I’m using two AAA batteries instead of a rechargeable battery.

Google Chromecast with Google TV features and software

Unlike older Chromecasts, Chromecasts with Google TV have a complete TV operating system, Google TV. This is one of the first devices to have Google TV instead of Android TV. As you can imagine, log in to your Google account during setup. You will then be able to access the Google Assistant, YouTube, and other Google-based services.

But what’s the difference? There are a few, but if you’ve used Android TV before, you won’t get lost on Google TV. The big change is that Google TV emphasizes more personalized content rather than a continuous line of apps and services. Google TV also excels at providing smart home controls for users connected to the Google Home ecosystem. This is a natural advance from Android TV and could be a new version of Android TV.

The interface displays a line of accessible content at the top of the screen. Below that, the tiles for your app will appear, giving you access to individual services. Second, more content is organized by service, and depending on the service you use, more content may or may not be entered. For example, if you don’t buy or rent a movie on Google Play Movies & TV, you may find a relatively empty section.

Once you select a content, you can add it to your watchlist or simply start watching it. You can also like or dislike content. This will allow Google to better recommend content in the future.

In general, Google TV works well and is easy to navigate. This is especially true for people who have used Android TV in the past. It also supports all your favorite streaming services such as Apple TV, Netflix and HBO Max.

Google Chromecast with Google TV performance

So how does the device really work? Well, thankfully, very well.

Chromecast with Google TV supports content in HDR10 + and Dolby Vision with resolutions up to 4K. This is almost everything you’ve been looking for in a device from a video support perspective. Keep in mind that you will need a compatible TV to actually use these formats.

This device supports all audio formats you care about. It supports DTS, Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos. Again, you need a compatible TV and a compatible sound system.

In general, the device seemed fast enough in most situations. The software was relatively responsive, responsive, and could be a bit slower for heavy multitasking, but it didn’t really interfere with the use of the device.

Conclusion

Google Chromecast with Google TV is a very high performance streaming device that supports 4K HDR streaming at a relatively low price. If you’re connected to Google’s ecosystem and need something that supports all of your favorite streaming services, this could be the device of choice.

competition

If you’re connected to the Google ecosystem, you may have decided whether to use Google Chromecast with Google TV or standard Google Chromecast. In that case, we recommend using Chromecast and Google TV together. It supports higher resolution video, more HDR formats, and costs only $ 20.

Of course, other companies’ streaming devices are also worth a look. Both Roku and Amazon offer highly competitive streaming devices in this price range. If you prefer to live in Google’s ecosystem, you’ll need to continue using your Google device. However, if you’re using another company’s device, we recommend the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It also supports high resolution video and plugs into a smarter home ecosystem.

Do I need to buy Google Chromecast on Google TV?

Yes. Google Chromecast with Google TV is a very high performance streaming device.

