Here in anticipation of the 2022 human revolution

All generations believe that the world is experiencing the most difficult times it has ever known. In 2021, it was difficult not to think that way about ourselves. Deadly viruses mercilessly looking for new ways to kill us, the astonishing rise in political authoritarianism, the opening notes of a long-term climate catastrophe, struggling economies, social unrest-these are Everything makes us feel the mercy of events and rotations of power far beyond our control. Meanwhile, technology advances. Companies that capture and leverage our data are getting bigger and more powerful, and artificial intelligence is advancing so rapidly that we already know why our algorithms know what they know. not. Who in us can confidently predict that our work will not be redundant with technology over the next decade? Who is convinced of the future of privacy and individualism?

Without a doubt, one of the most influential books on all of this is Yuval Noah Harari’s New York Times bestseller, 21 lessons for the 21st century. A collection of his essays. He claims that humanity stands before it stands at a crossroads. With this rapid development of information technology and biotechnology, he says, our world is ready to change forever. “Philosophers are very patient people,” Harari writes. The idea of ​​what life is. “

What kind of world do you want to live in?

Still, I see a pile of reassuring evidence that the event does not passively allow us to be taken away. Indeed, technology continues at a dazzling pace. Talking to someone who has spent years in financial services and considering all the benefits of technology, it tells us how confusing technology is. Also, while we all wear Togas and attend a symposium on the future of humanity, I do not expect to stop. Still, I can see the answer to Harari’s question, “What kind of world do you want to live in?”

My company, 74 & West, provides client intelligence to traditional financial services, fintech, and non-profit companies. It gives us a unique view of the event. We also create podcasts to interact with sort leaders about the issues of the day. In short, we ask a lot of questions, but most of them just ask. And there are two main threads, two themes, which appear over and over again. They can be thought of as two types of changes in progress. The first is technology. The center of gravity will shift from traditional finance to fintech, and the future of AI, automation, big data, cryptocurrencies, blockchain and work will emerge.

The second change thread is human. More precisely, it is a reaffirmation of our humanity. When you start to notice it, you will see it everywhere. Bankers have launched fintech companies to boost the financial inclusion of immigrants. The other is to set up a VC company to improve the sustainability of the apparel industry. The third opens a business designed to reinject humanity into corporate relationships. Elsewhere in the economy, employees get clues from Melville’s Bartleby the Scribner and say, “I don’t want to” when it comes to soul-breaking labor. Office employees tell their bosses that they like to work from home near their families and pets. Thank you in the same way. Politicians discuss basic income seriously. ESG (Environment, Society, Governance) investment evolves from a niche buzzword to the most important topic in the field. Marketing that goes against the old reputation of mercenaries and mercenaries takes on the cloak of “social responsibility”. The Business Roundtable abandons the word of mission on maximizing shareholder value. What is happening is revolutionary. Until now, it was only a bit of embarrassment for us to dare to talk about such things after hours.

Our response to uncertainty

These two threads are largely in conflict, but not unrelated. One is clearly promoting the other. The human thread is the answer to the uncertainty about where we are heading. Collectively, we know that we are at a crossroads. Collectively, we know it is now or never. And collectively, we insist on our values ​​and show what kind of world we demand from ourselves and the next generation.

And here is the good news. From where I sit, this human revolution is still in its infancy. Like all widespread movements, it saturates every aspect of our society, especially when it reaches a critical mass that has not yet gone. Within the next few months, people across the economy said, “Yes, things have always been done in a particular way, but they don’t have to be done that way anymore. It’s an opportunity to change that.”

Uncertainty will not be a stranger next year. But please mark my words. 2022 will be the year of humans.

Fedah M. Dahdul, PhD, is an organizational psychologist and managing partner of 74 & West, a boutique client intelligence company serving financial services, fintech and nonprofits.

