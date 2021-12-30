Apple’s AirPods team wants “more bandwidth” than Bluetooth offers





In October, Apple announced the redesigned 3rd Generation AirPods. It features an updated design, Adaptive EQ support, spatial audio, and other new features. To explain some of Apple’s design decisions with the AirPods 3, Apple’s vice president of acoustics, Gary Geaves, sat down in an interview with What HiFi (via 9to5Mac) to limit Bluetooth and ‌AirPods. Provided interesting insights into the feature set of. 3‌.

According to Geaves, “AirPods 3” are built entirely of custom-made components and don’t use anything “off-the-shelf”. Apple uses “complex acoustic systems,” “carefully tuned busports,” and “brand new custom amplifiers” in the name of the best possible sound quality. Apple can use hardware components to optimize sound, but as HiFi points out, Bluetooth is the real limitation.

When asked if Bluetooth is suppressing Apple’s hardware and “suffocating sound quality,” Geaves refused to say too much, but Apple was “very much” about getting the most out of Bluetooth. I’m focused on. ” Apple “wants more bandwidth.”

“Obviously, wireless technology is important for the content delivery you’re talking about,” he says. “But the amount of delay you get when you move your head, and if it’s too long, it makes you feel pretty sick if you move your head and then the sound changes or stays still, so from Bluetooth technology You have to be very focused on squeezing out as much as you can, and there are some tricks you can play to maximize or avoid it. Bluetooth limits. But even if you want more bandwidth It’s no exaggeration to say … stop there. I want more bandwidth, “he laughs.

When conceptualizing “AirPods 3,” Geaves said the AirPods team “examined the strengths of the second-generation AirPods very closely.” An “easy open fit” that doesn’t create a seal on the ear is a big attraction for AirPods, but designing around the lack of a seal “brings a challenge to the audio team.”

Because the two ears are not the same, Geaves said that the sounds people experience are “significantly different, especially bass.” That’s why Apple’s AirPods team has added Adaptive EQ, a feature of AirPods Pro, to AirPods 3. It is designed to provide a “consistent frequency response, regardless of each person’s goodness of fit.”

When designing audio hardware, Apple works from a “powerful analytical foundation” to perform “extensive measurements” and “detailed statistical investigations” to inform you of the “internal acoustic analysis response” considered. According to Geaves, Apple also understands that listening to music is “an emotional experience that connects people at a very deep level,” so Apple is also “an important team of listener and tuner experts.” We are cooperating. The team comes from the professional audio industry and refines the sound of each product, including the new AirPods 3‌.

A full interview with Geaves details AirPods 3. If you are interested, it is worth reading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/30/apple-airpods-team-wants-more-bandwidth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos