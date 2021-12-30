Google will suspend Pixel 6 and 6 Pro updates and try again in January





The first major update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro was slow to roll out and was plagued by reporting issues. Currently, the company states that it has suspended the release of the December 2021 update to investigate disconnections and reports of disconnections.

The news arrived in a post on the Google Support Forum (via Droid-Life) that a new version with all the previously announced features and a fix for the disconnect issue should be ready by late January. I am saying. If you’re happy with it, you can continue to use the new software for now, but if you’re suffering from connectivity issues, we recommend that you optionally replace your device and reset it to factory reset.

Hey Pixel community,

After some users reported disconnection or disconnection, the Pixel team suspended software updates to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices in December. We have identified a fix that will be rolled out in a software update by late January. This update also includes all the fixes and improvements originally planned for December. If you received a December software update on your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and you still have mobile connectivity issues, use the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) to revert to the previous software version and factory conditions. Can be reset to. Back up your phone before restoring to a previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We apologize for any inconvenience, but please wait for a while until the correction starts.

Pixel Community Manager,

Camille

The December update packed with a long list of fixes that were already eagerly expected and a 23W fast wireless charge with the Pixel Stand 2. Also, in addition to new features such as the Quick Tap to Snap Snapchat integration advertised by Google at the time of smartphone launch, digital car key support and file sharing on the Pixel 6 Pro’s ultra-broadband chip. Now most owners of Google’s latest flagship phones will have to wait a bit longer before experiencing all the new ones (or risk manually updating with a flawed patch available). ).

