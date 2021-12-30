Mega Deal, Metaverse, Space: Test your technical knowledge with GeekWire’s 2021 News Quiz





This year it was a bit blurry and I fought over the waves of Delta and Omicron. But there was other important news. And before saying goodbye in 2021, I thought it would be fun to test the nerd’s knowledge.

Many of the quiz questions below were derived from the GeekWires list of the most read stories of the year. Therefore, a rugged GeekWire reader should work. And to make things a little more fun, here’s a scorecard to judge yourself.

Uber Geek: 23 29 Correct Answer (True Jedi Master) Super Geek: 16 22 Correct Answer (This is powerful!) Average Geek: 11 15 Correct Answer (If you stay on the course, you will become a Jedi someday Master) Geek during training: 6 10 Correct Answer (Keep studying young, Padawan!) Beginner Nerd: 0 5 Correct Answer (Get information, sign up for the GeekWire Daily Newsletter!)

Answer the quiz at this link or below. The answers are at the bottom of this post, but be careful not to cheat by peeking at them or checking the internet. Good luck.

See the answers and links below. When you’re done, you’ll hear GeekWires Taylor Thorper and Todd Bishop competing in a GeekWire podcast quiz.

answer:

Name Seattle’s tech executive who said this: Unpredictability in home price forecasts is predicted by Zillow Group CEO Rich Barton in a November press release announcing the closure of the iBuying unit Zillow Offers. I decided that it was far beyond what I did. Not published through SPAC or special purpose companies in 2021 (2 points possible)? Remitly and Rad power bikes. In September Remitly unveiled a more traditional IPO process, with Rad Power Bikes raising more than $ 300 million in venture funding in two blockbuster rounds. Who did Amazon use to lead the Amazon Web Services cloud business in March 2021? Who was Adam Selipsky, a former Tableau CEO and executive at AWS for 11 years, who didn’t travel in orbit on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket ship this year? Billie Eilish. (82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk took part in a July trip with Jeff Bezos. Star Trek star William Shatner took part in an October mission at the age of 90 and ventured into space. Bezos became the oldest human being. Football star and host of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan, completed his Blue Origin voyage in December. In late October. But this concept really is. Dating back 30 years to this novel by a writer in the Seattle area? Name the author and title of the book in which the Metaverse term was created? A maker of pop culture products based in Everett, Washington. Snow Crash. Funko’s author, Neal Stephenson, participated in the annual Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City with which character’s balloons from the popular Star Wars series, also known as Grogoo and Baby Yoda. With one of the biggest acquisitions of the year, the Seattle region’s identity tech startup was acquired by Octa for $ 6.5 billion. Auth0. According to a report released by job site Hired in October, in Seattle. What does the average technician make each year? At $ 158,000, an increase of 4.6% over last year, the second highest average technical salary in the United States after the Bay Area is $ 165,000, billions of dollars in 2021. In addition to donating, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott also found love and married Danjuette in Seattle. What is Jewetts’ profession? Science teacher. OceanGate Expeditions in Everett, Washington sent a submarine. Discovered which famous shipwrecks are rapidly deteriorating. Titanic.True or False: Amazon workers at the fulfillment center in Bezos, Alabama, went to the retail and wholesale department store union in April. Did you win in organized labor when you succeeded in joining? Wrong. Amazon workers union despite the November National Labor Relations Commission demanding a new union election at the facility. Resolutely rejected the efforts of the automaker that acquired a 25% stake in Pure Watercraft. Please give a name to it. boat? General Motors invested in Pure Watercraft in November, valuing a 10-year-old company for $ 600 million. Amazon has added two new leadership principles this year. How many leadership principles does Amazon currently have? 16. Seattle text messaging startup Zipwhip was acquired by this cloud-based telecommunications company this summer for $ 850 million. Twilio. In what federal agency was Kurt Del Benewas, a former Microsoft executive, identified in the Senate as Assistant Secretary of State for CIOs and Information Technology? Department of Veterans Affairs. Helion raised $ 500 million in November to become one of the many unicorn startups in the Seattle area. What are the promising clean energy technologies that Helion wants to offer via Polaris generators? Fusion Energy, Technology That Can Generate Infinite Carbon-Free Power Seattle Technology Veterans Jennifer Wong and Peter Hamilton Announce Plans to Open a Museum of Art Related to the New Technology Outbreak in 2021 Did you do it? NFT, or non-fungible token. Which US state did TerraPower, backed by Bill Gates, choose as the next-generation reactor? Wyoming.OK, and now for our loyal GeekWire podcast listeners: Which of these leaders didn’t appear in the GeekWire podcast in 2021: Textio CEO Kieran Snyder; Code.org Founder Hadi Partovi; Former Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke. US House of Representatives Susan del Bene. The answer is Kieran Snyder, but I love inviting her to the show next year. (Check out the GeekWire podcast here or subscribe wherever you can get the podcast.) Match the following Pacific Northwest startups that raised venture capital in 2021 with the industry in which they do business (8). Podcasts): Rec Room VR-based online gaming community. Highspot .. Enterprise software that improves the performance of sales reps. Headset .. Data analysis for the cannabis industry. Evrnu. Textile tech startup. carat. A technical job interview platform. Syndio .. A data science tool designed to solve equal pay for equal work. Esper. Manage cloud-based IoT devices. Ozette AI platform for managing protein combinations.

