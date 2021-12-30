CES 2022: Focus on Electric Vehicles, Digital Health, Metaverse





CES 2022 will highlight electric vehicles, digital health, the Metaverse and other notable technologies when the trade fair officially takes place on Wednesday. However, the resurrected Covid-19 pandemic threatens to obscure the innovations on display.

CES 2022 will officially take place from January 5th to 8th, but the pre-show media event will begin on Monday. The upcoming show will be a face-to-face meeting in Las Vegas and a hybrid event with online components for those who can’t attend the physical show.

The final show, CES 2021, was an all-digital incident after a pandemic forced the cancellation of a face-to-face meeting.

Organizers of CES 2022 are hoping for a much smaller physical show than in the last few years, as infections associated with the Covid variant Omicron surge. Many well-known exhibitors from the last few weeks of face-to-face events, including Amazon (AMZN), General Motors (GM), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook’s Parent Meta Platform (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL) Google and Waymo Withdrawn unit.

GM debuts Silverado electric pickup truck

Many companies, whether the show is face-to-face or digital, aim to promote at CES2022.

Sean du Brabuck, president of the research and consulting firm Avu Rio Institute, said car news would be a hot topic at the show. This includes electric cars and trucks, self-driving cars, electric bicycles, electric scooters, and smart cities, he said.

“Transportation will be a broad and major theme,” Du Bravac said. “CES has become the most important car show on the planet.”

This is because CES integrates the entire ecosystem, including automakers, component suppliers and infrastructure providers.

CES also benefits from the lack of national car shows, said Marjorie Costello, editor and publisher of Consumer Electronics Online News. The North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which competed with CES, has not been held since January 2019.

The automotive sector at CES 2022 includes more than 200 exhibitors, a 30% increase over CES 2020.

GM will showcase the Silverado electric pickup truck in a virtual presentation during CES.

Face-to-face CES shows continue despite Covid’s surge and exhibitor dropouts

Abbott Laboratories distributes Covid test kit

Advances in digital health are another important topic for CES 2022. This includes telemedicine, connected fitness gear, apps and wearable devices for monitoring health and medical conditions.

Medical device maker Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is exhibiting for the first time, and CEO Robert Ford is giving a keynote speech. The company also offers a free Abbott BinaxNow Covid-19 Antigen Self Test kit to direct attendees of the show.

Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Covid vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA), was listed as a featured speaker at CES 2022, but dropped out.

CES 2022 buzzword: Metaverse

Metaverse can be a buzzword for CES 2022. Promoted by companies like Meta, Metaverse is an immersive next-generation version of the Internet. It’s a new platform where virtual reality, augmented reality, and other technologies intersect.

“Any company that can connect the word Metaverse to what they’re doing will talk about it,” said Brett Sappington, an analyst at Interpret. “They will stick to things when there is no business there.”

Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi believes there is a break between the physical CES show and the industry chatter about the Metaverse.

“It’s interesting to me that this is an annual tech show. Now we’re talking about building a parallel world in the Metaverse, but during the pandemic, Las Vegas for everyone to experience tech. I feel forced to go to, “she says. Said.

LG, Samsung’s new display technology

Other areas of interest for CES 2022, according to analysts, include artificial intelligence, 5G wireless, smart home devices, augmented reality glasses, and advanced television.

Korean electronics companies LG and Samsung will each showcase their new flat-panel display technology at CES2022.

At CES 2022, show organizers take the event further away from its roots as the Consumer Electronics Show, a name that hasn’t been officially used for over 20 years. This year’s show will include food technology, non-fungible tokens or NFTs, and even space technology.

Gary Shapiro, CES Producer and Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Technology Association, said: “That’s what makes CES so powerful. It’s the only place in the world where every aspect of technology innovation can exist.”

From Paris Hilton to all CES2022 NFTs

Food technology includes state-of-the-art kitchen equipment, plant-based meat substitutes, restaurant robots, and agricultural technology.

CES 2022 NFT companies market digital artwork, collectibles and Metaverse technology.

Netgear (NTGR) shows how to display NFT artwork on a Meural Canvas wall display.

Media personality Paris Hilton will also discuss her NFT venture as Chief Executive Officer of 11:11 Media at CES2022 on Wednesday.

Space technology exhibitors will include NASA’s contractor Sierra Space to showcase a full-size Dream Chaser spaceplane model.

Other space technology companies in CES 2022 include engineering company Sigma Design and zero gravity flight operator Zero G.

Follow Patrick Seitz on Twitter @IBD_PSeitz for more information on consumer technology, software and semiconductor stocks.

