Halo Infinite Player wins 100 times in a row for free on your PC

Let’s talk about redefining unfriggenbelievable. Halo Infinite players recently went to 100 and 0 during the striking fuss of free matches for everyone in 343 Industries’ popular multiplayer shooter.

Australia-based Halo content creator Remy Mint Blitz, who streams on YouTube and Twitch, is renowned as a creative and border-breaking player. Blitz may recognize that he was the one who identified the Halo Infinite campaign exploits that could fly on the map before the game came out. Recently, he posted on YouTube the culmination of a 100-win fuss. It’s definitely a banana and worth checking out, whether you’re a Halo fan or not.

Blitz said in a video that winning 100 games in a row can be very stressful. When I reached the 90’s, I had a friend who said, “Oh, don’t suffocate at 100.”

Unfortunately, there was only one hiccup. When he killed 10 times, his PC froze in the middle of the matchlight as he was trying to score the final points. But cmon, let’s be fair. It gets a hole pass. According to Blitz, this streak eventually reached 105, 106 consecutive victories, after which he was wrapped in a kill by competing players. Blitz said he couldn’t beat the man in the first place.

Obviously, winning more than 100 games in a row requires some formidable skills as well as a deep knowledge of how the Infinites multiplayer levels are arranged. Still, some of these plays are totally ridiculous. Beyond Triple Kills, Overkills, and Kill Taculars, you can attach Plasma Grenades to your opponents and you’ll be sure they’ll be killed without running out of mind-boggling sticks. Blitz has the great ability to see Halo Infinite incredibly fun.

This exercise forced Blitz to switch his typical strategy of relying on Haros’s reliable sniper rifle for a long time. However, Blitz pointed out that in more than 100 game spans, he rarely encountered sniper rifles in every match. Halo Infinite’s weapon spawn points alternate between two possible options. According to Blitz, the spawn point of the sniper rifle was occupied by a new halo gun, the skewer, which sports long distances and kills everyone with a single hit, but the bullets drop significantly.

Instead, Blitz found that he relied on gear, especially repulsors, or what Halo Infinite experts call brute force. The repulsor seemed to be most effective during the recharge phase. Blitz posted in a room with a generator and unknowingly pushed the enemy repeatedly.

Repulsor kills are closely associated with bizarre strategies. Blitz wouldn’t have shot any of his weapons, which may seem like an unnecessary waste of ammunition. But this also makes sense. Blitz registered with the enemy’s motion tracker by shooting a weapon. They come around the corner to see what’s happening, then oops! straight away. Over and over again, at such a frequency it picks up the rhythm of a comedy routine. It’s no wonder Blitz says that the victory of all rebels is next to the list.

