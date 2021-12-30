Tomball ISD plans New Year’s growth and innovation





Tomball ISD director Martha Salazar Zamora drove a former BJ Service Headquarters while commuting daily, reminding her of an opportunity that never happened.

She said we had a program called the Academy of Energy and International Business, which is a partnership with BJ Services. It was before COVID.

HoustonChronicle.com: Tom Ball Stadium, an event center that brings a new level of excitement

The program was planned, the application process was completed, and students were selected.

She said we had done all the leg work.

According to Salazar Zamora, the program is the first in the state and the second in the country. The academy is located on the grounds of Tomball’s BJ Services, where students spend their high school days gaining hands-on industry experience.

After that, BJ Service filed for bankruptcy.

The academy’s plan was unsuccessful. The district, in collaboration with accepted students, has placed them in other Tomball ISD programs that appeal to their interests and goals.

As an educator, Salazar Zamora said you don’t want to see students disappointed and don’t want to get the opportunity they really wanted.

But she said, the dream doesn’t end there.

The day has come when Salazar Zamora drives by the campus and sees a sign for sale in front of the building.

Wow, she wondered what a wonderful opportunity.

By the second day, I thought it wasn’t really my personality to sit down and wait for an opportunity, as you know. She said I really like to realize the opportunity.

Salazar-Zamora tells the district’s chief financial officer how much real estate will sell when she and her team start brainstorming about the potential that such space can offer to a fast-growing school district. I asked you to find out.

In August, Tomball ISD announced that the district had purchased 70 acres of land, including 11 buildings and more than 20 acres of land, for less than $ 40 million for future development.

HoustonChronicle.com: Tomball ISD Acquires Old Campus of BJ Services Headquarters

She said she was able to buy a property worth more than $ 380 million for $ 38.5 million.

The facility will surely lead Tomball into the future, she said of the site being transformed into the Tomball Innovation Center.

Tomball ISD concludes the Bond 2017 project in 2021, including the opening of the Grand Lakes Junior High School.

Salazar-Zamora said the district is currently looking forward to projects from Bond 2021. In November, voters approved two of the five Tomball ISD bond proposals, making the district a total of $ 494.5 million worth of projects.

The Bond 2021 project includes the Fourth High School. This will be the district’s Third General High School, a new junior high school, and two new elementary schools.

According to the school district’s website, Tomball ISD enrollment continues to grow at an average annual rate of 6.5%, with school district students expected to exceed 24,500 within 10 years.

According to Salazar Zamora, there is currently an 8.5% increase.

Just as we are excited about it, we certainly have to manage its growth well, which entails some challenges, she said.

Salazar-Zamora said it was essential to catch up as more families moved to and stayed in the Tomball area.

According to Salazar Zamora, it is important to continue to support the community. For example, without the last bond, the problem is that the building will have an overcapacity, which makes things difficult. And we now have some of them, and that’s of course why we started building additional schools.

Some of the new fixed income projects are related to the Innovation Center.

She said the second voter-approved primary school is on the Innovation Center’s site. I was very excited about that as I wanted to focus on STEM at that innovative elementary school.

According to Salazar Zamora, some assistants have already moved to the Innovation Center’s office space.

Tomball Star Academy, an early college high school in the district, will move from Tomball High School to the Innovation Center in time for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Tom Ball Star Academy will begin in their new school in the fall, Salazar-Zamora said. This will provide the space needed to refurbish Tomball High School and will also include some refurbishments.

Other facilities housed in the Innovation Center include the ag show barn and state-of-the-art career and technology education facilities.

Let’s start a career and technology education course at the Innovation Center, she said.

Aviation and cybersecurity are one of several CTE programs that the district plans to offer to students.

Tomball ISD’s priorities for the New Year transition include continuing to provide rigorous academic programs to students.

According to Salazar Zamora, a society that we provide to all our children before and during and after COVID and may be needed while students and families are with us here in Tomball. It is also important to remember that it includes emotional learning elements.

Salazar-Zamora believes that the district’s greatest achievement in 2021 is the gathering of the community despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.

According to Salazar Zamora, there were a lot of emotions around COVID, highs and lows.

During the pandemic process, Tomball ISD lost some staff at COVID-19, she said.

In addition, some departments, such as transportation and storage services, are experiencing a shortage of employees.

Salazar-Zamora said the district has been working to mitigate the challenges.

In transportation, I was able to raise my salary a little and give incentives. There are also new transportation directors who offer additional opportunities for bus drivers.

Tomball ISD also partnered with a local company to help clean up school facilities that lack staff, she said.

It’s not the time of COVID that we have cleanliness issues. You need to make sure that your school is properly cleaned.

She said the biggest challenge in children’s nutrition is supply chain issues.

It is, of course, a national issue where there has been a shortage in certain things that we are accustomed to serving and providing to our students. Fortunately, a great director working on these challenges sees if we can offer one thing and what else we can offer our students.

Salazar-Zamora praised the school board, community, and staff for uniting to ensure that the district is ready to tackle any challenges that arise.

It’s been a tough year, but fortunately I feel like I’m a Tonball coach, but I’ve also seen many blessings.

Among them was the success achieved by the Tomball High School football team, which has advanced further in the playoffs since the 1984-1985 school year.

The game that won them spot in the state semi-finals won at the brand new Tomball ISD Stadium.

The stadium and event center were part of Bond 2017. TomballISD celebrated the opening of the new facility with a ribbon cut in August.

The community feels that this doesn’t just belong to Tomball ISD, its community stadium, or event center, Salazar-Zamora said. The stadium is absolutely beautiful, but I feel that we are getting closer to a community that values ​​connections and a sense of community.

Tomball ISD was also named one of the best school districts in the Houston area by the non-profit Children at Risk. School rankings are published annually in this school district. In addition, the Board of Education was recognized as an Honorary Committee by the Region 4 School Board of the Year from 2020-2021 and the Texas Association of School Administrators.

Despite the challenges we all faced, she said, our district continues to shine, not just a district, but a destination, a destination for many families. It’s a real honor to oversee this community and I’m looking forward to the future. I believe the future is very bright.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/neighborhood/tomball-magnolia/article/Tomball-ISD-plans-for-growth-innovation-in-new-16738084.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos