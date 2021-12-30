Xbox Game Pass brings one title for 31 days to Xbox consoles and PCs in 2022





Xbox Game Pass is a 31-day 1 in 2022, including games such as Total War: Warhammer 3, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Redfall, Starfield, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Slime Rancher 2, Atomic Heart, Hello Neighbor. We plan to add a title for the day. 2, Weird West, SniperElite 5.3 The new list of 31 titles includes only games available for first-day titles, but Microsoft plans to add more games to the Xbox Game Pass in 2022. This year, gamers have dealt with titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, with 31 new Day One titles added in 2022 to look forward to exciting titles.

In India, the Xbox Game Pass is priced at Rs per month. 489, the cost of a more expensive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is Rs. 699 a month. The games included in the Xbox Game Pass are accessible on the Xbox Series S / X and Xbox One consoles, but some titles can be played on your PC.

Xbox Game Pass 2022 first day game

According to the list of games compiled by Pure Xbox, starting in January, Xbox Game Pass gamers will be able to access Anaclesis on January 13th, followed by Pupperazzi and Windjammers on January 20th. Edge of Eternity will arrive on February 10th, followed by Total War: Warhammer 3 on February 17th. Edge of Eternity will be available on the Xbox Game Pass in February.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide arrives in the spring and Weird West will be available on the Xbox Game Pass on March 31st. Meanwhile, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be available on April 28th. Both Midnight Fight Express and Redfall will arrive. In summer. Scorn will arrive in October and Starfield will be available on November 11. While these are confirmed or tentative games with a release date, Microsoft has also announced several titles that will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass in 2022.

Other titles that will appear on the first day of the Xbox Game Pass in 2022 include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Atomic Heart, Bushiden, Chinatown Detective Agency, Crusader Kings 3, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Frog Detective: The Complete Mystery, Hello Neighbor. 2, Loot and so on. River, Nobody Saves the World, Party Animals, Pigeon Simulator, Replaced, Signalis, Slime Rancher 2, Sniper Elite 5, Somerville, and Trek to Yomi. These games will be available as first-day titles on the Xbox Game Pass, but there is no specific release window yet.

PS5 and Xbox Series X: Which is the best “next generation” console in India? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/games/news/xbox-game-pass-2022-day-one-titles-total-war-warhammer-3-stalker-2-heart-of-chernobyl-redfall-atomic-heart-microsoft-2679928 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

