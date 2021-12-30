Pelosi’s husband bought Google, Disney’s call options that would be rewarded if the bull market continued





The husband of US House Speaker Nancy Perosis may be in a position to benefit from the continued rise in stock prices of major American companies.

Paul Peroshi, the spouse of the Democratic Party of California, is Google’s parent Alphabet, Inc. Purchased a call option that gives him the right to buy shares in GOOG, -0.48%, memory chip company Micron Technology Inc. MU, -2.34, but is not obligatory. %, Salesforce.com Inc. CRM, + 0.23% and Walt Disney Corp. DIS, + 0.65%, according to regular trading, is more than 45% below the closing trading level on the day he traded. Report submitted to the government.

Federal law requires lawmakers or their spouses to submit a report with an estimate of the value of a transaction within 45 days of purchasing or selling securities in excess of $ 1,000.

Peroshi buys $ 500,000 to $ 1 million worth of Alphabet stock call options with a strike price of $ 2,000 and an expiration date of September 16, 2022, about 30% below the closing price on December 17, 2021. Did. According to FactSet, of a transaction. He bought $ 250,000 to $ 500,000 in a Micron stock call option, with a strike price of $ 50, the same expiration date, and about 45% below the closing price on December 21st on the trading day.

The speaker’s husband also bought a Salesforce stock call option for $ 600,000 to $ 1.25 million with a strike price of $ 210, an expiration date of January 20, 2023, and about 15% below the closing price of $ 247.21 on the trading day. Did. December 20th. He purchased a call option worth $ 100,000 to $ 250,000 on Walt Disney shares with a strike price of $ 130 and an expiration date of September 16, 2022. This is about 13% below the closing price of $ 148.76 on the day. Trading, December 17th.

The value of call options may have increased significantly in recent years as the market is backed by recent Santa Claus rallies. To purchase a call option whose strike price is below the market price, you will have to pay a large prepaid premium to explain the difference, which is a leverage that will help you increase your profits if the price subsequently rises. It works. Each company listed in the report has increased in value since it was purchased by Pelosi.

Stock trading by lawmakers and their families has been the subject of public debate over the past year after being accused of using non-public information gathered in the course of their duties to profit from stock trading. ..

In October, the Parliamentary Ethics Department concluded that there was substantial reason to believe that the wife of Pennsylvania Republican Mike Kelley used private information before buying shares in an Ohio steelmaker. ..

In 2012, Congress passed the Stock Law, which was signed by then-President Obama. This made it illegal for Congress and its spouse to trade securities using non-public information. However, for almost 10 years after the law was passed, no one has been prosecuted under it.

Earlier this month, Pelosi opposed stricter measures, including banning Congressmen and their families from trading individual shares altogether. We are a free market economy. They should be able to participate in it, Pelosi said.

