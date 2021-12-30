Pelosi’s husband makes a big bet on Google, Salesforce and Disney after the speaker defends Congressman’s deal





A few weeks after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defended the stock trading capabilities of Congressman and his spouse, the Democratic Party of California disclosed several major purchases.

According to a public report dated December 29, Peroshi’s husband, Paul Peroshi, spent $ 500,000 to $ 1 million on 10 call options for the Alphabet, Google’s parent company, with a strike price of $ 2,000 and a Salesforce 130. Spent up to $ 1.25 million on call options. Com with an exercise price of $ 210.

The call option gives the buyer the right to buy shares at a particular price prior to a particular date, but the buyer does not have to buy the shares.

Paul Pelosi bet up to $ 6 million on Big Tech before a powerful housing commission wiped out antitrust laws

Pelosi bought 50 call options from The Walt Disney Company and spent between $ 100,001 and $ 250,000. The $ 130 strike price will expire on September 16, 2022.

Ticker security last change change% GOOGALPHABET INC. 2,920.05-10.04-0.34% DIS THE WALT DISNEYCO. 155.92 + 1.06 + 0.68% CRMSALESFORCE.COMINC. 255.37 + 0.80 + 0.31% MU MICRONTECHNOLOGY INC. 93.88-2.29-2.38% RBLXROBLOX CORP. 100.43 + 3.11 + 3.20%

He also donated up to $ 100,000 to a limited liability company that acquired five Courtyard by Marriott Hotels in Fairfax, Virginia. Two on the outskirts of Baltimore, Maryland. There are two in San Antonio, Texas.

He also purchased a call option for video game maker Roblox Corporation and chip maker Micron Technology.

At a press conference on December 15, Pelosi explained why she believed that parliamentarians and their spouses should be able to buy and sell individual shares.

Pelosi speaks with reporters at a weekly press conference at the US Capitol Visitor Center on December 15, 2021 in Washington. (Chip Somode Villa / Getty Images / Getty Images)

“We are a free market economy and people should be able to participate in it,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi defends lawmakers and spouses trading stocks: “We are a free market economy.”

Trading in December follows purchases from earlier this year. On May 21, Paul Pelosi spent up to $ 250,000 on 50 Apple calls with a strike price of $ 100 and expiring on June 17, 2022. I also purchased 20 Amazon calls with a strike price of $ 3,000 and up to $ 1 million. This will also expire on June 17, 2022.

Paul Peroshi and Nancy Pelosi will attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington. (Tassoscat Podis / Getty Images)

On June 18, he exercised Alphabet’s call option, granting him the right to buy 4,000 shares at a price of $ 1,200 per share, or $ 4.8 million. The Alphabet Call option was originally purchased on February 27, 2020.

On June 11, the House Judiciary Committee submitted a series of bills with bipartisan support to limit the power of high-tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, and Google.

In March, Pelosi exercised $ 1.95 million worth of Microsoft calling options within two weeks. Engineers then signed a $ 22 billion contract to supply US Army combat units with augmented reality headsets. In January, he bought up to $ 1 million in Tesla Call before the Biden administration announced plans to offer incentives to facilitate the transition from traditional cars to electric cars.

A spokesman for Pelosi’s office told the FOX business in July that “speakers are not involved in these transactions or have prior knowledge.” “Speakers do not own shares.”

Former MP Jill Long Thompson, D-Ind. Said that the purchase was legal unless Paul Pelosi acted on non-public information. “”

